Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Charlie Appleby - King Of Conquest : “He keeps progressing and has done very little wrong throughout his career. He carried a penalty at Royal Ascot but still ran a decent raceWe are applying cheek pieces to help get some more natural pace into him. It looks as though we have Al Aasy to beat but our horse certainly doesn’t look out of place at this level.”

“He’s a funny old character who gets beaten as often as he wins, but he’s been a very good horse at his best, so hopefully he can continue that on Saturday.”

Angus Gold, racing manager for Al Aasy owners Shadwell Estates : “It was great to see him come back and win like that at Newbury and this is the next step. He’s been called some names, as Jim (Crowley) alluded to after he won on him at Newbury, but he did it well that day and I see no reason why he shouldn’t run another good race.”

Ken Condon - Moss Tucker: “He ran very well last time and although he was no match for Art Power, in the main he is very consistent and he’s been in very good form since. The forecast is unsettled and any more rain will be most welcome for him, he’s obviously at his best when it’s testing conditions. At the moment it is nice ground, but any rain will be welcome.

“I think he’s probably at his best over five furlongs on soft ground, but it is a case if he doesn’t go there, then he’s probably sat on the sidelines for a little while.

“With this unusual weather at the moment, we might be able to take advantage of it, but it is hard to know how much rain the Curragh will get. It is forecast and hopefully a bit will fall. It’s a nice Group Three contest and we’re hopeful of a good run.”

Adrian McGuinness - Go Athletico: “We’re looking forward to a big run. We were very happy with him the last day and he ran into a good horse. He actually had quite an easy race because Colin (Keane, jockey) was easy on him when the other horse had gone and we were well beaten.

“I’m expecting a very big run from him and he did a lovely piece of work the other day. Ronan Whelan rides him and I think he’ll run a huge race – I’ll be disappointed if he’s beat.

“I know sprints can go either way and it can depend on split-second decisions, but he is a very exciting horse to have and I definitely do think he is going to improve a bit more.”

Michael Dods - Commanche Falls: “Drying ground would be a help but he’s in good form, he’s won there. It’s going to be competitive but we’re hoping for a good run. He hated the ground at Newbury last time but still did well and it’s hard for these sort of horses because there are not a lot of races around. It was either back to Ireland or we don’t go anywhere.

“We’re under no illusions and it will be a decent race, but we hope he will run his race and run well.”