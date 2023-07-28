Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Richard Fahey - Pretty Crystal: "I do like her quite a bit and thought she ran OK at Ascot. She has improved, but she’ll need to. She’s in good form and I don’t see why she shouldn’t go on the likely easier ground. I’m expecting a bit better from her this time to be fair. She’s a nice filly.”

Dominic Ffrench Davis - Komat: “She is a tough little filly, who won first time out at Redcar on soft ground. She hasn’t really had her ground since. She ran a very good race in France when third in a Listed race, then came back. The ground was a shade on the quick side for her at Ascot. She is probably not quite up to Albany standard, but she is a very nice filly and we are hoping she can get some large black type at some point. The recent rain can only help her cause.”

Clive Cox - Symbology: “She’s a nice filly. That was still a novice and this is a huge step forwards in comparison, but this is a filly we like very much and I’m pleased, all being well, she will line up on Saturday. We’ve been having a really pleasing run with the two-year-olds and that was another pleasing success in a week where we’d won the July Stakes and had a double at Doncaster as well, so it gave us a good feel. She is a really nice filly and a full sister to Katey Kontent, who was a very pleasing juvenile, so I’m very much hoping things go well on Saturday. She deserves a step up in class and she is in good order.”

Jonathan Portman - Cry Fiction: “She was meant to have had two runs before the Newmarket race but had a little setback, so she went into the race green and inexperienced which showed. She was also on the far side of the winner and she might have got closer to the winner had she been drawn the same side. She’s quite highly strung at home and she keeps us on our toes a bit, but some of those good fillies do. I think there will be some fillies in there that are very smart and it will be a tough race, but she has come on again from Newmarket which is the main thing.”

James Horton - Lunar Shine: “She did everything right at Thirsk and this was the obvious next step. I don’t really know what to expect from her, because she didn’t show us a huge amount at home before went to Thirsk and did it very well. She looks as though she has sharpened up a bit and we know she goes on the ground, so we’re hoping for a big run.”