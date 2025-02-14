Saturday racing preview: David Ord sets the scene

“Basically, last year the ground at Wincanton was pretty much bottomless, it was a very, very wet week and the going stick was one of the lowest it’s ever been there,” she told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast .

Trainer Kerry Lee could have played it safe and sent him south for the Kingwell over two miles, a race he won last season. But she’s ready to roll the dice.

He lines up off the back of snaring a big pot at the Winter Million Festival and seemingly in the form of his life.

He’s not a new kid on the block, Nemean Lion has been around it a few times now, but not at three miles. Connections ask him to do that for the first time in the WKD Rendlesham Hurdle .

But back up the M5 and M6 to Haydock and a horse might just be about to throw his hat into the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle ring.

Pic D’Orhy bids to claim that particular Grade One prize for a second successive season and provide Paul Nicholls with a substantial late winter fillip but to do so he must see off L’Homme Presse and Corbetts Cross who, both heading to the start in Berkshire at least, have Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup pretensions.

“We’ve got a horse who seems incredibly versatile, he appears to go on any ground over almost any trip so playing to his strengths, which appear to be around the two-and-a-half mile mark on soft ground I decided to swerve what looks like a very hot Kingwell Hurdle this year and go down the three mile route.

“We’ll learn a lot more about him, whether he stays the trip we don’t know but every indication is he will. So, we’re going to have a look and see whether he does or not.”

And if he does, will he campaigned as a stayer from here?

“It’s possible but we’ve yet to learn that. We’ve left him in the Stayers’ Hurdle and have options at Aintree and we’ll have to wait and see. If we don’t stay, we’ll have to go two-and-a-half at Aintree, if we do then great we have more options. It’s very interesting and exciting at the same time.

“He just seems to be improving and enjoying life more and more. Every day he’s become more animated in his greetings at breakfast time, he practically rips the bucket out of your hand.

"It’s lovely to see and he’s a great horse to have and a real mood booster for everybody."

Lee has already expressed reservations over whether Nemean Lion will be equally as effective at Cheltenham. Not a flat track bully, but a flat track horse.

But it’s only a theory and one she might test out at Prestbury Park next month.

"I don’t think he goes up a hill particularly, especially not on very soft ground so we just have to wait and see but we need all the options and I think we’d be crazy to write anything off," she admitted.

“You just don’t know what’s around the corner and what’s going to happen and just because it’s my opinion doesn't mean it’s right. We’ll wait and see.”

The staying hurdle division looks to be the thinnest among the major categories right now, and by some way. There’ll be more than Kerry Lee hoping Nemean Lion might be about to breathe some much-needed new life into it this weekend.