Saturday racing preview: Alex Hammond tips

Our columnist has three bets for Saturday and she's hoping Aablan can spark a revival for Charlie Appleby at Sandown.

I write to you today from my home office, powered by strong coffee. I made the decision to drive to Newcastle and back in a day yesterday (nigh on 600 mile round trip) for the Racing League fixture, and after my body clock nudged me from my slumber at 6am this morning I’m operating on just four hours sleep. It was worth it though after another entertaining evening and some attractively priced winners to boot. Let’s see if we can find a few to make the weekend go with a bang too.

"He's got loads in his favour" | Weekend preview: Sandown tips and best bets

Let’s kick off with Sandown where the Virgin Bet Solario Stakes is the feature. I can see why Sky Bet have Mortlake as their 2/1 market leader given the form of his trainer Ralph Beckett of late. Last Bank Holiday weekend he won three prestigious races and he’s operating at an impressive strike rate. This horse looks to have been a pleasant surprise to his connections given the starting prices of his two runs and I’m sure he’ll continue to improve. He holds an entry in the Dewhurst, so this direction of travel may not be a huge surprise. Sir Michael Stoute’s colt Starlore doesn’t hold an entry in the Newmarket Group One, but won narrowly over this course-and-distance on his debut to give Stoute his first juvenile winner of the season. It looked like he was going to win impressively at one stage but the pack closed, and he only just managed to hold on to prevail by a nose. He showed signs of inexperience in the preliminaries and should be wiser for the whole experience. He’s 5/2 second favourite.

AABLAN is unbeaten in one start for Charlie Appleby, and boy could Godolphin do with a star to emerge from their pack. The stable stats for 2023 are below their usual high standard and whilst they are still impressive, the bar has been set high and they could do with an exciting young horse in the stable. The maiden this colt won at Newmarket had been won by Appleby for the previous three years, including with Modern Games, so expectations are high for this lad. He’s 10/3 and I’m happy to give him a chance here. The William Hill Bevereley Bullet Sprint Stakes is usually a fun race to get involved with. Three-year-olds don’t have a brilliant recent record here, but I wonder if Clive Cox will be hoping to buck that trend with Kerdos, because the Lambourn trainer has targeted this five-furlong listed race successfully for the past two years with an older horse (more on him in a moment). He’s a 7/2 shot. That older horse is Tis Marvellous who has been brought back for the race in his bid to land a hat-trick of wins in it. He’s 13/2 to recapture those glory days, but he’s been below his best so far this season. This track holds no fears for SILKIE WILKIE who won his maiden here a couple of years ago and returns to the venue for the first time since. He may have had the ideal warm up in the £100,000 handicap in the Racing League on Thursday night where he finished a respectable fourth despite conceding weight to all his rivals in a classy handicap at Newcastle.