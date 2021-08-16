The eyes of the racing world are focused on ParisLongchamp this weekend but before Tarnawa, Adayar, Hurricane Let et al take centre stage on Sunday, there’s plenty of notable action in Britain too.
The obvious feature is the Group One Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes featuring as it does the Group One winning three-year-olds Alcohol Free, Mother Earth, Snow Lantern and No Speak Alexander.
They dominate the market – but not the Timeform ratings, top spot going to ALTHIQA (130).
She hasn’t been seen in the UK since chasing home Foxtrot Lady in the 2020 Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster but has been a revelation in America this summer. She’s recorded Grade One wins in the Just A Game and Diana Stakes, a sparkling turn of foot the trademark of both victories.
With Charlie Appleby in the midst of a real tussle for the trainers’ title it’s no surprise to see the daughter of Dark Angel brought back to Europe for a tilt at this. The performances in the US suggest she is a rare runner from the yard to have been underestimated in the market.
Over at Ascot there are a couple of interesting sprints. Connections had been pondering a tilt at the Prix de l’Abbaye with Hurricane Ivor who has also been handed an entry in the Listed Rous Stakes.
MINZAAL is also in there – as he is the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes over six furlongs later on the card. It’s good to see him back.
The news that Shadwell Estate are to substantially reduce their racing stock next year means Owen Burrows will be branching out at Kingwood House Stables. No longer private trainer, he’ll be looking to bring in fresh owners and horses with the allocation from his employers reduced.
This colt underlined the trainer’s talents last year, running out a smooth winner of the Gimcrack at York before finishing third in the Middle Park, a race that didn’t quite fall his way.
He looked to be a big Commonwealth Cup player in the spring only to suffer an injury. Patience has never been in short supply at Shadwell or with Burrows and he returns at the weekend to blow off the cobwebs. It will be fascinating to see how he runs with the major sprint races of next summer in mind.
The Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy looks to be a stellar renewal, featuring Middle Park third Armory, Windsor Castle winner Chipotle, Sirenia Stakes heroine Eve Lodge and Coventry Stakes third Vintage Clarets.
But’s it’s rather more unexposed two-year-olds who take the eye this weekend.
Appleby could take the wraps off AL NAFIR in the opener at Newmarket. He’s a full-brother to Ghaiyyath, while in the seven furlong maiden later on the card John and Thady Gosden have handed an entry to STORM CASTLE. He’s the first foal of Group One winner Journey – by Invincible Spirit.