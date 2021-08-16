The eyes of the racing world are focused on ParisLongchamp this weekend but before Tarnawa, Adayar, Hurricane Let et al take centre stage on Sunday, there’s plenty of notable action in Britain too.

The obvious feature is the Group One Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes featuring as it does the Group One winning three-year-olds Alcohol Free, Mother Earth, Snow Lantern and No Speak Alexander. They dominate the market – but not the Timeform ratings, top spot going to ALTHIQA (130). She hasn’t been seen in the UK since chasing home Foxtrot Lady in the 2020 Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster but has been a revelation in America this summer. She’s recorded Grade One wins in the Just A Game and Diana Stakes, a sparkling turn of foot the trademark of both victories.

Althiqa - 2021 - The Diana

With Charlie Appleby in the midst of a real tussle for the trainers' title it's no surprise to see the daughter of Dark Angel brought back to Europe for a tilt at this. The performances in the US suggest she is a rare runner from the yard to have been underestimated in the market. Over at Ascot there are a couple of interesting sprints. Connections had been pondering a tilt at the Prix de l'Abbaye with Hurricane Ivor who has also been handed an entry in the Listed Rous Stakes. MINZAAL is also in there – as he is the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes over six furlongs later on the card. It's good to see him back. The news that Shadwell Estate are to substantially reduce their racing stock next year means Owen Burrows will be branching out at Kingwood House Stables. No longer private trainer, he'll be looking to bring in fresh owners and horses with the allocation from his employers reduced.