The Big Bite gets the better of Gemirande in a Greatwood Gold Cup thriller
The Big Bite gets the better of Gemirande in a Greatwood Gold Cup thriller

Saturday Newbury review: Reports, reaction and free replays on Greatwood Gold Cup day

By David Ord
16:31 · SAT March 04, 2023

A review of the action from Newbury on BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup day.

Bite edges Greatwood thriller

The Big Bite edged out front-running Gemirande to win an exciting edition of the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

Sent of at 12/1, the Jonathan Burke-ridden winner and 3/1 runner-up had the race between them going to the last and when he took nearly a length out of his rival soon after, it looked like he was set for a comfortable win.

However, a combination of him idling in front and the runner-up rallying meant it got very tight at the finish, only a head separating them at the line.

Rest of the action

Paul O'Brien rode his first winner at the track when Dargiannini successfully defied top weight in the BetVictor Non-Runner-No-Bet At Cheltenham Seniors' Handicap Hurdle.

The 2/1 favourite, trained by Harry Derham, was untidy at the last but was soon back on an even keel and went on to score by five lengths.

The winning trainer told Racing TV: "I did say if he won impressively today we might go to Aintree for the two-and-a-half mile handicap hurdle. It will be a big step up in grade and he'd have to improve but I'd imagine we're going to get another five or six pounds now at least.

"A flat track on nice spring ground could suit him, his confidence is high and if you're going to have a go at a big pot like that then why not do it when you're in the form we are."

Dargiannini has matters under control
Dargiannini has matters under control

The opening Bet In-Running On Racing At BetVictor Veterans' Handicap Chase went to Cyclop who was in front three out and stayed on too strongly for his rivals, beating Larry by a length-and-a-quarter.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

