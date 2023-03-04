A review of the action from Newbury on BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup day.
The Big Bite edged out front-running Gemirande to win an exciting edition of the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase.
Sent of at 12/1, the Jonathan Burke-ridden winner and 3/1 runner-up had the race between them going to the last and when he took nearly a length out of his rival soon after, it looked like he was set for a comfortable win.
However, a combination of him idling in front and the runner-up rallying meant it got very tight at the finish, only a head separating them at the line.
Paul O'Brien rode his first winner at the track when Dargiannini successfully defied top weight in the BetVictor Non-Runner-No-Bet At Cheltenham Seniors' Handicap Hurdle.
The 2/1 favourite, trained by Harry Derham, was untidy at the last but was soon back on an even keel and went on to score by five lengths.
The winning trainer told Racing TV: "I did say if he won impressively today we might go to Aintree for the two-and-a-half mile handicap hurdle. It will be a big step up in grade and he'd have to improve but I'd imagine we're going to get another five or six pounds now at least.
"A flat track on nice spring ground could suit him, his confidence is high and if you're going to have a go at a big pot like that then why not do it when you're in the form we are."
The opening Bet In-Running On Racing At BetVictor Veterans' Handicap Chase went to Cyclop who was in front three out and stayed on too strongly for his rivals, beating Larry by a length-and-a-quarter.
