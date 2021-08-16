Cheltenham Festival winners Quilixios and Jeff Kidder will lock horns for the second time on a quality card at Naas on Saturday.

Unbeaten in his first three starts for Gordon Elliott, Quilixios was switched to Henry de Bromhead’s yard prior to winning the Triumph Hurdle in March under Rachael Blackmore. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding subsequently disappointed at Punchestown behind the Noel Meade-trained Jeff Kidder, who had previously won the Fred Winter at Cheltenham and a Fairyhouse Grade Two. The pair will renew rivalry in the Grade Three BetVictor Fishery Lane Hurdle, with Quilixios making his first appearance since his Punchestown defeat in May.

De Bromhead said: “It is always hard for the juvenile hurdlers when they step up with the big guns, but this is the perfect opportunity to get his season started as it is for four-year-olds only and we’ll see how we get on before planning from there. He’s done really well in the summer. He looks great and we’re really happy with him. It’s all systems go now to start off in a lovely race for him at Naas.” While Quilixios has been off the track for six months, Jeff Kidder is race-fit after three spins on the Flat between July and October. The four-year-old has been a beaten favourite on each occasion, but Meade is hoping a return to the jumping game will see him in a better light. He said: “Henry’s horse didn’t run his race in Punchestown and I think he’s going to be very hard to beat if he has him right. My horse has been very disappointing on the Flat, but he’s in good form and we’ll do our best.” Teahupoo (Gordon Elliott), An Epic Song (Martin Brassil), Autumn Evening (Jessica Harrington) and Vultan (Joseph O’Brien) are the other hopefuls. Grade Three honours are also up for grabs in the following Poplar Square Chase, in which De Bromhead and Blackmore team up with Captain Guinness.