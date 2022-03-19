David Ord has a Lucky 15 for Saturday's ITV action from Uttoxeter and Kempton and he's hoping Harry Fry's good run of form continues.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip

WELSH SAINT - 1.50 Uttoxeter

He's not easy to win with but he's becoming well handicapped and WELSH SAINT is worthy of a second look in the Optimum Experience Handicap Hurdle. His mark has dropped nine pounds in four runs this season and he's now two lower than when third behind Sultan's Pride at Doncaster last time. Sam Twiston-Davies takes over in the saddle and with a fierce pace expected, he should be well positioned to make a late move. SOLO - 2.40 Kempton

His brilliant win in the Adonis here two years ago is becoming a distant memory but from a sliding handicap mark SOLO can make a successful switch back to timber at a track which clearly plays to his strengths. Rated 147 when first switched to handicaps in this sphere, he's now down to 135, the same number from which he was beaten a nose by Nassalam in a novices' handicap chase at Ascot in October. There's a very strong pace forecast here too and the selection will travel sweetly off it before making his move down the home straight. BOOTHILL - 3.00 Uttoxeter

Things haven't gone according to plan for BOOTHILL since an eyecatching reappearance third behind Soaring Glory at Ascot but he can get back on track on Saturday. Harry Fry's charge was sent to Exeter for his chasing debut but failed to get home over two-and-a-half miles and his sights were then switched to the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. A 9/1 shot that day, he looked like taking a part in the finish two-out before weakening into ninth behind Glory And Fortune. These are calmer waters and from a three pounds lower mark, and with the trainer's team in much better form, he can bounce back. PISTOL WHIPPED - 3.15 Kempton