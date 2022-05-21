David Ord has selections for York, Haydock and Goodwood in his Saturday Lucky 15.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

VALLEY FORGE – 2.00 Haydock

Winner of last year’s Sky Bet Melrose, VALLEY FORGE ran much better than his finishing position suggests when fifth to Cemhaan at Newmarket on his return and looks interesting going up to two miles for the first time. The son of Dansili went strongly through the race at Headquarters before the lack of a previous run took a toll inside the final furlong and he’ll strip fitter for that. He’s down a pound and can get back on track – and the winning trail – at the main expense of Bandinelli, who is on a roll at the moment.

ZULU TRACKER – 2.20 York

He made a solid handicap debut when third behind Aussie Banker in a competitive Haydock heat last month and from the same mark, ZULU TRACKER rates a bet in this equally tight contest. He looked a danger to all for much of the race last time only to be run out of it late on. He’s entitled to sharpen up for the outing and if he does, from the same mark, should be competitive for the Ed Walker team.

SECRET SHADOW – 2.50 Goodwood She was a filly on a roll in the autumn and SECRET SHADOW is fancied to make a winning return. Andrew Balding’s charge is four pounds higher than when following up a Nottingham win at Newbury in October where she was value for ore than the half-length she beat Maketh Believeth. That was a career-best effort and there’s more to come as a four-year-old. Any rain would boost her chance.

JAWWAL – 2.55 York (NAP)