Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Don't miss this Saturday's racing multiple
Don't miss this Saturday's racing multiple

Saturday Lucky 15: Check out our multiple bet with selections for York, Goodwood and Haydock

By David Ord
16:32 · FRI May 20, 2022

David Ord has selections for York, Haydock and Goodwood in his Saturday Lucky 15.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

VALLEY FORGE – 2.00 Haydock

Winner of last year’s Sky Bet Melrose, VALLEY FORGE ran much better than his finishing position suggests when fifth to Cemhaan at Newmarket on his return and looks interesting going up to two miles for the first time.

The son of Dansili went strongly through the race at Headquarters before the lack of a previous run took a toll inside the final furlong and he’ll strip fitter for that. He’s down a pound and can get back on track – and the winning trail – at the main expense of Bandinelli, who is on a roll at the moment.

DELETE

ZULU TRACKER – 2.20 York

He made a solid handicap debut when third behind Aussie Banker in a competitive Haydock heat last month and from the same mark, ZULU TRACKER rates a bet in this equally tight contest.

He looked a danger to all for much of the race last time only to be run out of it late on. He’s entitled to sharpen up for the outing and if he does, from the same mark, should be competitive for the Ed Walker team.

SECRET SHADOW – 2.50 Goodwood

She was a filly on a roll in the autumn and SECRET SHADOW is fancied to make a winning return.

Andrew Balding’s charge is four pounds higher than when following up a Nottingham win at Newbury in October where she was value for ore than the half-length she beat Maketh Believeth.

That was a career-best effort and there’s more to come as a four-year-old. Any rain would boost her chance.

Betfair Saturday offer

JAWWAL – 2.55 York (NAP)

A typically competitive York sprint handicap but JAWWAL was a big eyecatcher at the Dante Meeting and has to be of interest.

Making his seasonal reappearance, Michael Dods’ charge was slowly away and travelled sweetly until short of room two furlongs out. He wasn’t given a hard time thereafter and with the cobwebs blown away, from a pound lower mark, looks sure to be in the shake-up.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING