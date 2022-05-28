David Ord has selections for Haydock, Beverley and Chester in his Saturday Lucky 15.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

DISTINGUISHED LADY – 2.05 Beverley

Absolutelyflawless hit the line hard when winning the Lily Agnes at Chester and sets the form standard here but I’m siding with the potential of DISTINGUISHED LADY. She cost 400,000 guineas at the Craven Breeze-Up Sales and made her debut in what looked a red-hot Newmarket novice stakes. She eventually finished a well beaten third behind Mawj and Believing but showed plenty, travelling strongly and being looked after in the closing stages. There’s more to come and she might well improve enough to win this.

Weekend Best Bets | Saturday at Haydock and Beverley

MAHRAHAAN – 2.20 Haydock

His winning run came to an end at York in October but MAHRAJAAN still has scope for improvement and can make a winning start to his four-year-old campaign. A very well bred son of Kitten’s Joy, he impressed with how he went through the race at the Knavesmire before finishing third behind Surrey Gold, a run that represented a career-best. William Haggas' team continue to run well and this could be the launchpad for a successful 2022 for his gelding here. SUNRAY MAJOR – 3.30 Haydock

Kinross holds a solid chance of defending his Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes title but SUNRAY MAJOR can give him plenty to do. He has race fitness on his side having had two runs this season, running as well as could have been expected behind Baaeed in the Lockinge and crucially for Saturday’s race is two from two over seven furlongs. He’s yet to make the transition from handicap to pattern company but this looks his best opportunity to date and providing they go an even gallop up front, he can go close for the red-hot Gosden team.

OH THIS IS US – 3.45 Chester