Andrew Asquith picks out a Lucky 15 for Saturday's racing, which includes a strong fancy at York.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

DARK SHIFT – 15:00 Ascot

DARK SHIFT’s record on the Ascot straight course is very hard to argue with, successful on four of his six starts over varying distances, and his most recent win in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot was his best performance to date. He had some of these in behind him on that occasion – notably Bless Him who was a good winner of the Bunbury Cup last time and also excels at this track – but you could have called Dark Shift the winner some way out with how powerfully he was travelling and the drop back to seven furlongs won’t be a problem given the turn of foot he possesses. Dark Shift has once again secured a middle draw which should allow William Buick to pick which side he wants to go if the pack split, but it looks an even spread of pace on paper, and another big run is forthcoming for this upwardly-mobile four-year-old; I’m surprised he isn’t favourite.

WITCH HUNTER – 15:07 Newmarket

WITCH HUNTER remains with just a novice win at Wolverhampton to his name, but he has left the impression on more than one occasion that he has the ability to develop into a smart performer. His second-place finish to El Caballo – who has since won on All-Weather Champions Day and the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes (strong form), while also starting favourite for the Commonwealth Cup – is a strong piece of form and he reportedly needed the run badly following a break on his handicap debut at Windsor last month. Witch Hunter wasn’t seen to best effect over course and distance at the July Meeting since, always in rear after a slow start and he lost all chance when hampered a furlong from home. He is now pitched into a less-competitive race and the return to a smaller field may also help, so he can be given another chance to prove this mark a lenient one.

DARE TO HOPE – 15:50 York

DARE TO HOPE started joint-favourite and duly made a winning debut over five furlongs at Nottingham in April, shaken up from halfway and leaving the impression he was learning through the race, but he was decisively on top at the line. That form could hardly have worked out any better, the runner-up winning twice since, including a listed event, and the fourth also successful in a couple of races, including a convincing victory in a nursery from a mark of 83. Dare To Hope was unable to follow up under a penalty over six furlongs at Ripon on his next start, beaten a short head by a 50/1 rag who made all of the running, and he has since finished down the field in the Super Sprint at Newbury last week. He therefore arrives here a little under the radar, but he didn’t really have a race seven days ago, never able to open up, and based on his debut form, an opening mark of 86 could prove very lenient indeed on handicap debut. JAWWAAL – 17:20 Ascot