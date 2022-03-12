Check out David Ord's suggested Saturday Lucky 15 with four selections for Saturday's card at Sandown.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip.

HASTY PARISIAN - 1.15 Sandown

Milton Harris has a strong team of juveniles and switched to handicaps from a mark of 107 HASTY PARISIAN can open his account over timber. He wasn't a recruit from the Flat and ran in two winter bumpers, showing promise. His hurdling debut came at Warwick in February where he chased home 1/7 favourite Saint Segal. He then went to Doncaster where he again hit the frame despite finding the test too sharp. The stiff track here is a big plus and there must be more to come as his stamina is stretched out. His dam, after all, is a half sister to Paisley Park.

OUR JET - 1.50 Sandown

This is as competitive as ever but OUR JET is in very good hands and looks to have been laid out for the race. He shook-up Hillcrest at Aintree on his hurdling debut and two starts later opened his account with a smooth win at Wetherby. He was returned to the same track last time to beat Rafferty's Return, the pair 20 lengths clear of the third. The second went on to thump another Dan Skelton hotshot at the same track next time and the selection makes his handicap debut here from a mark of 122. He makes plenty of appeal.

SAMARRIVE - 2.25 Sandown

You have to forgive a lifeless run at Ascot last time but SAMARRIVE looks just the sort of strong-travelling potential improver to win the Paddy Power Imperial Cup. He was very impressive at this track back in December, slamming Zambezi Fix by eight-and-a-half lengths. He then pulled up behind Tritonic at the Berkshire track when in trouble at halfway, but clearly that wasn't his running. Freshened up since and back in a race where there's a very strong pace forecast, a revival is expected.

SWITCH HITTER - 4.10 Sandown