Check out David Ord's suggested Saturday Lucky 15 taking in selections at Newbury, Kelso and Doncaster.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip.

KAUTO RIKO – 1.15 Newbury

The veterans get the chance to shine in the opener at Newbury and KAUTO RIKO can do just that by returning to winning ways. He may have been flattered when fourth behind Chantry House in the Cotswold Chase last time but his reappearance second at Doncaster, when just failing to reel in Two For Gold, reads very well now. He’s only a pound higher here, clearly in good form, and in against rivals who are mainly on the decline. He's usually in much deeper waters than this and can take advantage of the drop in grade.

AMOOLA GOLD - 1.50 Newbury

He proved his stamina for this trip at Warwick last time and AMOOLA GOLD looks an interesting bet in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup. Dan Skelton's charge finished third behind the progressive Celebre d'Allen that day and has been dropped a couple of pounds since. That takes him to only two above the rating from which he beat Monsieur Lecoq at Ascot in October, and with Jack Andrews claiming a further five pounds off, he looks nicely treated. There should be an even gallop up front and the selection will be looking to close the leaders down late.

AUTUMN EVENING - 3.15 Kelso

He gave the impression he hit the front soon enough when third in red-hot handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last time and AUTUMN EVENING can land this valuable pot for Jessica Harrington. He races from a nine pounds higher mark here but arrives right at the top of his game having been in front at the last before before being run down by Call Me Lyreen and Magic Tricks last time. Sean O'Keeffe travels over to ride again, underfoot conditions won't be a problem and he is a big threat to the home team.

STORM CONTROL - 3.30 Doncaster