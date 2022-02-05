Check out our suggested Saturday Lucky 15 taking in selections at Leopardstown, Sandown, Lingfield and Musselburgh

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

VAUBAN - 13:35 Leopardstown

Gordon Elliott holds a strong hand as far as the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival goes being responsible for last week's impressive Cheltenham winner Pied Piper and the current favourite for this Grade 1 Fil Dor, who coincidently are in the same ownership. However, there are grounds for taking on Fil Dor here, who looks a grinder and one who will perhaps come into his own over further down the line, whereas VAUBAN is much more of a two-miler. He was useful on the Flat in France, and started 9/4-on when beaten half a length by Pied Piper on his hurdling debut at Punchestown over Christmas. That was a very encouraging start for these connections and the form has obviously taken a big boost since, and you could argue that Vauban would have gone close to winning had he not lost momentum jumping the last. There should be any amount of improvement in him now and it would be no surprise to see that Vauban and Fil Dor have flip flopped in the market come race time. REE OKKA - 14:55 Sandown

This looks a very competitive race of its type and, while REE OKKA may not be as battle-hardened as some of these, there's no doubt he's a potentially smart sort who appears to have been handed a lenient opening mark. He confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut when opening his account at Chepstow in December, but took a big leap forward when following up at Kempton last time, relishing the step up to three miles and looking a class apart from his rivals. Ree Okka looked like a graded novice that day, so a mark of 130 now entering handicaps is appealing, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid. AL ZARAQAAN - 15:25 Lingfield

It looks an open renewal of the Winter Derby Trial and, Fancy Man, who kept some good company on the turf last season, has been installed as favourite returning from five months off. However, in the shape of AL ZARAQAAN, he meets a rival who can boast an unbeaten record on the all-weather, and one that is having just his second start for a yard that do so well with new recruits. He made the most of a good opportunity when opening his account for these connections at Newcastle three weeks ago and that should have blown away the cobwebs. Al Zaraqaan has winning form at this course, albeit over further, but he has the speed for this trip, and looks the bet on these terms at the prices. CAPTAIN CATTISTOCK - 15:45 Musselburgh