Check out Adam Houghton's suggested Lucky 15 on Saturday which focuses on the action at Haydock and Sandown.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

SEA KING - 14:05 Haydock

SEA KING took another step forward when making a successful reappearance at Doncaster in April, proving well suited by the step up to a mile and a half on handicap debut. Held up in the early stages, Sea King made steady headway to lead entering the final furlong and from there he steadily drew clear under a hands-and-heels ride, ultimately winning by three and a quarter lengths with plenty in hand. The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 9-lb rise in the weights and there should be plenty more to come from him, particularly now stepping up further in trip. Trained by Sir Mark Prescott, who has excelled with similar types in the past, Sea King is fancied to win again here to underline his status as a three-year-old handicapper going places.

ESHAADA - 14:40 Haydock

ESHAADA ended her three-year-old season on a high with victory in the Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes at Ascot, producing a career-best effort to get the verdict by a short head from Albaflora. Admittedly, she wasn’t in anything like the same form on her reappearance at Newbury in May, but that run is likely to have blown the cobwebs away as she simply looked rusty after seven months on the sidelines. It will be no surprise if we see a different filly today and Eshaada certainly has the form to play a leading role, particularly as she escapes a penalty for her Group One success at Ascot. The fact she has a run under her belt also gives her an advantage over chief market rival Free Wind, who will be making her first appearance on a racecourse since September. The rain-softened ground won't be an issue and Jim Crowley rides this track particularly well (22% strike rate at Haydock since the start of the 2017 season), so it's fair to say that Eshaada has plenty in her favour.

VADENI - 15:35 Sandown

Sottsass, Mishriff and St Mark's Basilica (who also won this race) all went on to show top-class form after winning the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly, so the omens are good for VADENI after he added his name to that roll of honour with a most impressive display in this year's renewal. Vadeni travelled strongly throughout and the response when he was asked to quicken inside the final two furlongs was simply electric. The official winning margin was five lengths and his rider Christophe Soumillon was able to start the celebrations from some way out with the race already in safe keeping. The son of Churchill had shown just smart form in five previous starts, but he was full value for a high-class performance at Chantilly, with the two previous Group One winners in the line-up, El Bodegon and Modern Games, completing the frame. What makes Vadeni even more exciting is the fact that he may yet have a bigger effort in the locker now taking on older horses for the first time. In a fascinating edition of the Coral-Eclipse, he must be considered the one to beat having been supplemented at a cost of £50,000 on Monday.

YOUNG FIRE - 16:25 Haydock