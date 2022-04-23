Check out Adam Houghton's suggested Lucky 15 on Saturday which focuses on the action at Haydock and Sandown.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

BOARDMAN – 14:05 Haydock

BOARDMAN shaped with plenty of promise when fourth on his return at Redcar earlier this month, passing the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner and leaving the impression he would have finished closer still under different circumstances. The three who beat him were all drawn on the opposite side of the track and Boardman had to make his effort away from where the main action unfolded, a position from which he could never quite get on terms. That form is already working out well – the third Il Bandito won his next start – and it's worth remembering the manner in which Boardman kicked on with his reappearance under his belt last season. Not only did he win his next three starts, but the first leg of that hat-trick came over this course and distance, proving his liking for these conditions, and the final leg came at Chester from a BHA mark of 90, underlining that he is potentially well treated.

NASHWA – 14:40 Haydock

NASHWA is bred to be smart – she is by Frankel out of a mare who was Group One-placed in the Prix Jean Romanet – and the way she shaped when third on her debut at Newmarket in October suggests she is indeed blessed with plenty of ability. She was beaten a total of five and a half lengths at the line, but that doesn't tell the whole story as jockey Hollie Doyle resorted to no more than hands-and-heels riding on a filly who was clearly learning on the job, simply lacking the know-how to make more of an impact on debut. The form Nashwa showed there is still on a par with what her main rivals in this novice event have achieved and, like so many from the Gosden stable, she looks a sure-fire improver with a run under her belt. Her entry in the Oaks gives an indication of the regard in which she is held and this looks an excellent chance for her to get off the mark before going on to bigger and better things.

NUBE NEGRA – 15:00 Sandown

NUBE NEGRA showed top-class form when making a winning reappearance in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham's November Meeting, drawing clear on the run-in to beat Politologue by six lengths, and he had plausible excuses when finishing only fourth in the Tingle Creek Chase over this course and distance next time. Indeed, there must be a good chance that he simply found the Tingle Creek coming too soon only 20 days after winning at Cheltenham. After all, he seems to go particularly well when fresh, with three of his four wins over fences coming after a break of at least 173 days, the only exception being a novice chase at Fakenham in which he was sent off 5/2-on. This will be Nube Negra's first appearance since the Tingle Creek – he missed the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival due to the testing conditions – and you can be sure that Dan Skelton will have him firing on all cylinders as he attempts to end the season on a high. Defending champion Greaneteen is likely to emerge as the main danger, but I'm confident that Nube Negra is fundamentally a better horse and he won't find a better opportunity than this to gain a first success at the top level.

KITTY'S LIGHT – 15:32 Sandown