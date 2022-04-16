Andrew Asquith has a Lucky 15 for Saturday and hopes a well-handicapped sort can do the business at Newbury.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

MEGAN – 2.09 Haydock

Megan was borderline useful on the Flat when trained in Germany and made a taking debut over hurdles when winning with any amount in hand at Leicester a couple of seasons ago. She hasn’t progressed quite as expected since, but she was desperately unlucky on her return and handicap debut at Chepstow in October, cruising into contention and looking the likeliest winner until crumpling on landing after jumping three out. Megan’s form since is nothing to write home about, but she has been running on ground softer than ideal and she looks very interesting on her return from a short break returned to a sound surface. She represents a yard in form and should be competitive from a career-low mark.

ROGUE BEAR – 3.35 Newbury

Several of these contested the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster last month and that looks the form to focus on. Saleymm did best by finishing second and he travelled through the race like a well-handicapped horse, but ROGUE BEAR was only half a length behind him in third and arguably shaped best of all. Six of the first seven home in the Lincoln broke from single-figure draws, but Rogue Bear came from stall 19 and much further back after being hampered at the start. He settled well enough in rear but was forced to make his challenge down the stands' side while the race was developing away from him. It is a slight surprise that the handicapper has left him on the same mark given that eye-catching run and he is well worth backing to take advantage.

AN TAILLIUR – 4.29 Haydock

AN TAILLIUR has been prolific this season, notching his sixth success from a 4 lb lower mark at Taunton in November. He was a little disappointing last time when runner-up at Kempton on Boxing Day, but that form has worked out well with the winner going on to land a listed event at Warwick and the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. That was a muddling race at Kempton with the majority of the field still bunched up after jumping the third-last, and An Tailliur was outpaced by the winner who was having her first start beyond two miles. He has been freshened up since, presumably with a spring campaign in mind given his effectiveness on good ground, and he will relish the step up to three miles. He still looks well handicapped and must have a big chance. RANDOM HARVEST – 5.55 Newbury

RANDOM HARVEST sprang a surprise but looked a good prospect when beating some well-bred fillies on debut at Yarmouth in 2020, and she shaped well in both of her starts last season following an absence. She was well backed to follow up under a penalty after nearly a year off at Kempton in September and acquitted herself well, just looking short of pace at the business end under more speed-favouring conditions. Random Harvest didn’t have many excuses when third to a smart filly on handicap debut at Newmarket on her final start, though she again left the impression that she would come into her own once tackling further, and she looks very interesting on her first start at a mile and a quarter with that in mind. This looks competitive, but she is easily the least exposed runner in the field, and should be well suited by the galloping nature of this track.