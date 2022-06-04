David Ord picks out a Lucky 15 at Epsom on Saturday, which includes a selection in the Cazoo Derby.

BLUE TRAIL – 2.00 Epsom

He’s been crying out for the step up to ten furlongs and BLUE TRAIL gets that in the opener on Cazoo Derby day. Charlie Appleby’s charge looks the sort to progress with racing and ran well when third behind Wanees in a hot mile handicap at Sandown last time. That looked a good race, he’s only a pound higher here, and the two extra furlongs can bring about plenty of improvement.

"It's hard to find too many chinks in his armour" | 2022 Cazoo Derby preview and best bets

MRS FITZHERBERT – 2.35 Epsom

She was a taking winner at Goodwood last time, grabbing the reopposing Bashkirova late, and MRS FITZHERBERT makes plenty of appeal. The daughter of Kingman travelled sweetly at the Sussex track but had to wait for the gap to open late. Once it did she picked up nicely to score by half-a-length. There’s more to come, she’s thriving right now and the track should hold no terrors. MEGALLAN – 3.10 Epsom

He needs to leave a dull run in the Huxley Stakes behind him but back to a mile – at a course that should suit – MEGALLAN looks ready to bounce back. This is his trip and he looks set to enjoy an uncontested lead. That should ring alarm bells for the rest with Frankie Dettori in the saddle and if he commits first entering the final two furlongs it could take a smart one to reel him in.

Lester Piggott - A Sporting Life tribute

NATIONS PRIDE – 4.30 Epsom