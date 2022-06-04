David Ord picks out a Lucky 15 at Epsom on Saturday, which includes a selection in the Cazoo Derby.
He’s been crying out for the step up to ten furlongs and BLUE TRAIL gets that in the opener on Cazoo Derby day.
Charlie Appleby’s charge looks the sort to progress with racing and ran well when third behind Wanees in a hot mile handicap at Sandown last time. That looked a good race, he’s only a pound higher here, and the two extra furlongs can bring about plenty of improvement.
She was a taking winner at Goodwood last time, grabbing the reopposing Bashkirova late, and MRS FITZHERBERT makes plenty of appeal.
The daughter of Kingman travelled sweetly at the Sussex track but had to wait for the gap to open late. Once it did she picked up nicely to score by half-a-length. There’s more to come, she’s thriving right now and the track should hold no terrors.
He needs to leave a dull run in the Huxley Stakes behind him but back to a mile – at a course that should suit – MEGALLAN looks ready to bounce back.
This is his trip and he looks set to enjoy an uncontested lead. That should ring alarm bells for the rest with Frankie Dettori in the saddle and if he commits first entering the final two furlongs it could take a smart one to reel him in.
Charlie Appleby can record back-to-back wins in the Cazoo Derby courtesy of NATIONS PRIDE.
Supplemented into the contest by the Godolphin team, he is a colt going places and simply ran away from inferior rivals at Newmarket last time. The form has taken a couple of knocks since but he looked a colt of some potential there and one who will relish going up to a mile-and-a-half.
William Buick rides, he only has four pounds to find with Desert Crown on Timeform ratings and another chunk of improvement is very much on the cards.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.