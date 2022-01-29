Check out our suggested Saturday Lucky 15 taking in selections at Doncaster, Uttoxeter and Lingfield.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

INFLAGRANTE - 12.38 Uttoxeter

We've an each-way Lucky 15 for Saturday's action starting with INFLAGRANTE in the Virgin Bet Maiden Hurdle at Uttoxeter. This son of Getaway is nicely-bred and was sent off at 5/2 for a Bangor bumper in December before being well held on soft ground. However, he might just improve a great deal for going hurdling on better ground and at a price we like the look of him to kick-off an each-way bet in a field of 10. DUTUGAMUNU - 12.52 Lingfield

It's a bit disconcerting to see Lee Carter hasn't applied headgear to DUTUGAMUNU but back up in trip to a mile he's interesting at a price in the opening handicap at Lingfield. A winner over the course and distance off a mark of 64 last February, he's only 1lb higher now and steps up from a hugely inadequate six-furlongs back to his optimum trip on his second start for his new yard. With a good draw in stall four to boot, he's taken to come on significantly for his first outing in eight months last time.

Debece can hopefully bring some profits home

ZAMBEZI FIX - 2.22 Uttoxeter

Bernard Llewellyn's ZAMBEZI FIX caught the eye in second at Sandown three weeks ago and he can go one better in the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter. The seven-year-old stayed on from off the pace to run Hydroplane close over two miles, but he's got more to offer back up in trip to 2m4f. He's got form on better ground, too, and Ben Jones seems to be striking up a good rapport with the horse, so it would be no surprise to see him go close off just a 2lb higher mark than last time. DEBECE - 3.20 Doncaster