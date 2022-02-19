Check out our Saturday Lucky 15 taking in selections at Wincanton and Ascot.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip.

FLAGRANT DELITIEP 2.13 Wincanton

His form figures here read 4122 and FLAGRANT DELITIEP can further enhance them with a bold show this weekend. He was only cut down late over this course-and-distance last month having raced wide throughout. He’s able to race from the same mark on Saturday and, if able to build on that welcome return to form, will be hard to beat.

TIDE TIMES – 2.48 Wincanton

He’s running out of excuses and it’s a case of now or never for TIDE TIMES but he’s given one final chance in the Matchbook Betting Podcast Handicap Chase. His finishing effort at Doncaster last time was a little tame but he went through the race well and has been dropped a further two pounds by the handicapper. That allows him to drop into this 0-110 from a mark three pounds below the one he won a handicap hurdle from. He should be competitive.

STELLAR MAGIC – 3.55 Wincanton

Mr Glass will be a warm order but STELLAR MAGIC rates a sporting bet to turn him over. He was sent off a 6/1 chance in the fiercely-competitive Holloways Hurdle at Ascot last time but eventually pulled up after making a bad mistake at the second. He's better judged on his previous run at Haydock where he chased home Up For Parol, travelling strongly and just running into a better handicapped rival. He was clear of the rest and from only a two pounds higher mark here, can get back on track.

WYNN HOUSE – 4.10 Ascot

Things didn’t go her way behind Martello Sky at Cheltenham last time but WYNN HOUSE can show her true colours at Ascot. She was unsuited by the steady pace when plugging on into fourth behind Martello Sky in a better race than this and will be a different proposition over a strongly-run three miles on Saturday. Alan King’s team continue to go well and the daughter of Presenting is only two pounds above the mark from which she struck at Wincanton in November.