Check out our Saturday Lucky 15 taking in selections at Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock.
He’s on an upward path and a 2lb rise for a winner here last time might not stop MOBASHR from following up in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap.
Marco Botti's charge isn't entirely straightforward and doesn't do a lot in front but it helps keep him one step ahead of the assessor and with the yard going well and Ryan Moore booked, another career-best is distinctly possible.
You have to forgive a tame run in the Coral Ascot Hurdle here last time but back against her own sex and fresh from a break since, MOLLY OLLYS WISHES looks the answer to this.
She faces a Willie Mullins raider in My Sister Sarah and an interesting recruit for Emma Lavelle in Western Victory but the form of her thumping Wetherby defeat of Miranda and co at the Charlie Hall meeting sets the standard here and she has a good record after a break.
He’s been knocking on the door of late and the step back up to six furlongs can see LUCKY MAN return to winning ways in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap.
Richard Spencer’s charge had developed a habit of being slowly away but jumped on terms at Newcastle last time and was a late closer when second to Pink Storm. He’s up 4lb but that’s unlikely to stop him with the extra furlong – and the booking of Tom Marquand – significant positives.
He went all guns blazing at Doncaster last time in first-time blinkers and MOON KING, from a pound lower mark, looks the answer to the Stuart Whittle's 40th Birthday Handicap Hurdle.
Brian Hughes, aboard for wins at Musselburgh and Newcastle last season, returns to the saddle in a positive move and his partner is set to get an uncontested lead here.
If that’s the case then he’ll prove very hard to peg back.
