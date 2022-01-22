Check out our Saturday Lucky 15 taking in selections at Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip.

MOBASHR – 1.55 Lingfield

He’s on an upward path and a 2lb rise for a winner here last time might not stop MOBASHR from following up in the MansionBet Proud Partners Of The AWC Handicap. Marco Botti's charge isn't entirely straightforward and doesn't do a lot in front but it helps keep him one step ahead of the assessor and with the yard going well and Ryan Moore booked, another career-best is distinctly possible. MOLLY OLLYS WISHES – 2.20 Ascot

You have to forgive a tame run in the Coral Ascot Hurdle here last time but back against her own sex and fresh from a break since, MOLLY OLLYS WISHES looks the answer to this. She faces a Willie Mullins raider in My Sister Sarah and an interesting recruit for Emma Lavelle in Western Victory but the form of her thumping Wetherby defeat of Miranda and co at the Charlie Hall meeting sets the standard here and she has a good record after a break.

"I'm expecting a massive run from him" | Best bets for Ascot and Haydock

LUCKY MAN – 2.30 Lingfield

He’s been knocking on the door of late and the step back up to six furlongs can see LUCKY MAN return to winning ways in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap. Richard Spencer’s charge had developed a habit of being slowly away but jumped on terms at Newcastle last time and was a late closer when second to Pink Storm. He’s up 4lb but that’s unlikely to stop him with the extra furlong – and the booking of Tom Marquand – significant positives. MOON KING – 3.10 Haydock