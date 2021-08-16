Saturday Ascot review | William Haggas by a long Chalk in Lavazza Handicap

The Queen's Chalk Stream ran out a ready winner of the Lavazza Handicap at Ascot for William Haggas.
Cieren Fallon gave the winner a prominent ride from a wide draw and he picked up impressively when squeezing between rivals two out.
The winner was clear and gone by the furlong pole, with his stablemate Candleford doing best of the rest in second - but he was disqualified as Adam Faraggher weighed in light in so 50/1 outsider True Courage was promoted to the runner-up spot.
Chalk Stream has improved hugely for stepping up in trip, the son of Sea The Stars now having won three of his four starts over a mile and a half.
Earlier on the card Bouquet landed the First Days British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes on her second start for John & Thady Gosden.
The Dark Angel filly was third on her debut at Newmarket in July but benefitted for that experience when scoring readily in the hands of Rab Havlin.
She stayed on well to land the mile contest and she's entered in the Group One Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on October 8, with Thady Gosden hinting they might try and squeeze another run into her before then.