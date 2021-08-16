Saturday Ascot review | William Haggas by a long Chalk in Lavazza Handicap

Cieren Fallon gave the winner a prominent ride from a wide draw and he picked up impressively when squeezing between rivals two out.

The winner was clear and gone by the furlong pole, with his stablemate Candleford doing best of the rest in second - but he was disqualified as Adam Faraggher weighed in light in so 50/1 outsider True Courage was promoted to the runner-up spot.

Chalk Stream has improved hugely for stepping up in trip, the son of Sea The Stars now having won three of his four starts over a mile and a half.

Bouquet blooms for Gosdens