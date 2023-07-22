Saturday analysis | Who’s the best Nunthorpe hopeful out of Saturday winners Art Power and Relief Rally?

After Savethelastdance scrambled home from Bluestocking in an underwhelming renewal of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks on Saturday (is she even quick enough for a St Leger? – probably not), the most interesting winners moving forward were a pair of sprinters dazzling over five furlongs with the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on the horizon.

First up we had Art Power in the Group 2 Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh, a most dominant performance from Tim Easterby’s grey son of Dark Angel, looking the winner all the way through as he tanked his way to a four-and-a-quarter length success.

And then we had Relief Rally in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, the two-year-old powering her way to a three-length verdict over Dapperling after a barnstorming late run down the stands’ side.

Both prompted the bookies to shave their Nunthorpe odds with Relief Rally into as short as 5/1 from 10s (she’s settled at around 7s), while Art Power was cut to 8/1 from 10s with some bookies, although 16/1 is still available about him.

The 16/1 quotes about Art Power are tempting but perfectly understandable, even after he took his Curragh record to 4/4 after another unbelievably smooth victory at a track that has become a second home for him.

After all, he’s six-years-old now, he’s zero from 10 at the highest level and he hasn’t won at York in four starts since he blitzed a novice field on his second start as a juvenile.

Who knows why he excels at the Curragh? Perhaps it’s the sprint track there, it can suit front-runners. Perhaps he’s just better than the Irish Group 2 and Group 3 sprinters that he faces. Perhaps the travelling over gets the best out of him. Perhaps he’s better on softer ground. Whatever it is, he looks a certainty to line up in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh in the Irish Champions Festival in September, the most obvious race in the calendar to break his Group 1 duck.

But what about the Nunthorpe?

If we dig a little deeper his York form can be excused. He was 11/4 against Battaash in the 2020 Nunthorpe and finished sixth, and his next three starts have been in the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes, his traditional seasonal reappearance and he has traditionally needed the run.