Saturday analysis | Who’s the best Nunthorpe hopeful out of Saturday winners Art Power and Relief Rally?

Ben Linfoot wonders who is best placed to land a blow in the Nunthorpe after both Art Power and Relief Rally impressed on Saturday.
After Savethelastdance scrambled home from Bluestocking in an underwhelming renewal of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks on Saturday (is she even quick enough for a St Leger? – probably not), the most interesting winners moving forward were a pair of sprinters dazzling over five furlongs with the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on the horizon.
First up we had Art Power in the Group 2 Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh, a most dominant performance from Tim Easterby’s grey son of Dark Angel, looking the winner all the way through as he tanked his way to a four-and-a-quarter length success.
And then we had Relief Rally in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury, the two-year-old powering her way to a three-length verdict over Dapperling after a barnstorming late run down the stands’ side.
Both prompted the bookies to shave their Nunthorpe odds with Relief Rally into as short as 5/1 from 10s (she’s settled at around 7s), while Art Power was cut to 8/1 from 10s with some bookies, although 16/1 is still available about him.
The 16/1 quotes about Art Power are tempting but perfectly understandable, even after he took his Curragh record to 4/4 after another unbelievably smooth victory at a track that has become a second home for him.
After all, he’s six-years-old now, he’s zero from 10 at the highest level and he hasn’t won at York in four starts since he blitzed a novice field on his second start as a juvenile.
Who knows why he excels at the Curragh? Perhaps it’s the sprint track there, it can suit front-runners. Perhaps he’s just better than the Irish Group 2 and Group 3 sprinters that he faces. Perhaps the travelling over gets the best out of him. Perhaps he’s better on softer ground. Whatever it is, he looks a certainty to line up in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh in the Irish Champions Festival in September, the most obvious race in the calendar to break his Group 1 duck.
But what about the Nunthorpe?
If we dig a little deeper his York form can be excused. He was 11/4 against Battaash in the 2020 Nunthorpe and finished sixth, and his next three starts have been in the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes, his traditional seasonal reappearance and he has traditionally needed the run.
On top of this he looks a quicker and more consistent horse since he has been gelded. His two wins at the Curragh this season have been career-best efforts and today’s success over five furlongs is his best ever run over the minimum trip.
With that 0/10 record in G1s hanging over him he’ll always have a question to answer at the top level until he goes and does it, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he breaks his duck this year – especially if he gets five furlongs and soft ground.
Relief Rally is a shorter price for the Nunthorpe but William Haggas sounds reluctant to take her to the Knavesmire, where she would get the 24lb weight-for-age allowance: “I don’t think so – I think the Abbaye, but who knows?”
He’ll leave the door ajar and see how the land lies going into the Nunthorpe, but it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise to see Haggas change his mind given how he likes to load up his big guns for the Ebor meeting.
And Relief Rally looks a prime candidate for top sprinting honours this campaign. She overcame being drawn away from her main rival in the Super Sprint, because as Dapperling made a dash for it towards the far side Relief Rally had several lengths to make up on the stands’ side rail.
She did that and more with an explosive late run, winning by three lengths at the line from a field that was packed with potential. However, it was the Queen Mary runner-up that looked to take another step forward, and on this evidence she would’ve probably saddled the 8lb penalty to victory had that nose verdict at Royal Ascot gone the other way.
You can see why Haggas is looking at the Prix de l’Abbaye. She clearly handles cut in the ground fine and The Platinum Queen paved the way for juvenile fillies with her win in the Longchamp race last season. It just remains to be seen if the lure of the Nunthorpe proves too strong.
Both Art Power and Relief Rally threw their hats in the Nunthorpe ring after Saturday successes. I can see why Relief Rally is attracting the most attention, but at the prices it’s the Curragh winner who might just be a better bet for the Nunthorpe – especially if this wet weather strikes again in mid-August.
