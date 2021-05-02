Curragh Sunday preview: Santa Barbara in Pretty Polly frame

A lofty reputation on the Ballydoyle gallops preceded Santa Barbara as she set out to augment last season’s juvenile win at the Curragh, in two British Classic assignments over the past two months.

On each occasion, however, the daughter of Camelot finished out of the first three as less-fancied stablemates Mother Earth and Snowfall respectively won the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Oaks at Epsom.

She is in the reckoning to return to the Curragh on Sunday, over the intermediate trip of 10 furlongs, with Oaks third Divinely and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine also bidding to extend O’Brien’s successful record in a race he has won four times in the last 10 years.

Divinely and Empress Josephine both followed their Classic exploits by finishing out of the first three over contrasting distances at Royal Ascot last week.