Sands Of Mali returns to training with Richard Fahey

Racing
Sands Of Mali wins the Champions Sprint under Paul Hanagan
David Ord · Journalist
Last Updated
11:59 · January 28, 2020 · 1 min read

Sands Of Mali has returned to training with Richard Fahey ahead of another sprinting campaign in 2020.

The five-year-old is a Group One winner having landed the 2018 QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot but drew a blank in four starts in 2019.

He'll race in the silks of original owners Cool Silk Partnership after being sold for 600,000 guineas at Newmarket in December and the Musley Bank handler is looking forward to getting going with the son of Panis.

"He came back into training at Musley Bank on Tuesday and I'm absolutely delighted to have him back," he told sportinglife.com.

"Things didn't work out for him last year but we've always thought the world of him and he's very, very good on his day.

"It was too late in the day for him to find a stallion role and it's a big boost to the yard to have him here for the new season."

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

