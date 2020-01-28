Sands Of Mali returns to training with Richard Fahey

The five-year-old is a Group One winner having landed the 2018 QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot but drew a blank in four starts in 2019.

He'll race in the silks of original owners Cool Silk Partnership after being sold for 600,000 guineas at Newmarket in December and the Musley Bank handler is looking forward to getting going with the son of Panis.

"He came back into training at Musley Bank on Tuesday and I'm absolutely delighted to have him back," he told sportinglife.com.

"Things didn't work out for him last year but we've always thought the world of him and he's very, very good on his day.

"It was too late in the day for him to find a stallion role and it's a big boost to the yard to have him here for the new season."