Sandrine heading straight for 1000 Guineas

Last season’s Albany and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes winner is to head straight for the fillies’ Classic at Newmarket on May 1 without a prep run.

If the daughter of Bobby’s Kitten does not stay the trip then trainer Andrew Balding believes she will make a “very smart sprinter”.

“She’s great. She had a lovely winter holiday back at (the owner’s) Lanwades Stud and came back in magnificent condition,” he told Sky Sports Racing.

“She’s really done well over the winter and we’re hopeful she might stay a mile. We’ll find that out in the Guineas. If she doesn’t, she’ll be a very smart sprinter but she’s a horse we’re really looking forward to this year.”