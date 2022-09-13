Check out what the connections are saying ahed of Wednesday's big race action at Sandown Park.

Roger Varian is banking on a bit of cut in the ground to help Bayside Boy get back to winning ways in the Listed Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes at Sandown on Wednesday. A Group Two winner in the Champagne Stakes as a two-year-old, he possesses some high-class juvenile form having finished third behind both Native Trail and Luxembourg in end of season Group Ones last term. However, things have not gone completely to plan at three and he is still waiting to add to his tally almost one year on from downing one-time Derby hope Reach For The Moon on Town Moor. Having raced on fast ground in his last two starts and with the pick of his form coming when soft appears in the going description, the Carlburg Stables handler is relishing the chance to try the son of New Bay on an easier surface – and has also reached for a pair of first-time blinkers to assist the mount of William Buick.