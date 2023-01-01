If - no, let’s say it - when that happens, everyone can only hope it’s as successful as the Veterans’ Series, which reaches its climax at Sandown Park on Saturday with a £100,000 Final.

It all began in 2016 when Soll, trained by David Pipe and ridden by Tom Scudamore, beat Aachen a neck, and a year later Pete the Feat, who went on to run in the race as a 15-year-old in 2019, was added to the roll of honour.

By then a pattern was emerging. Competitive racing with good size fields, excellent prize money everywhere and a huge thumbs up from racegoers seeing horses they have come to know for years.

And Sandown, with the special challenge of its fences, has always been the perfect place for the series to reach its climax.