Racing starts 2023 with an almost unanimous call for innovation, with the race programme top of the target list.
If - no, let’s say it - when that happens, everyone can only hope it’s as successful as the Veterans’ Series, which reaches its climax at Sandown Park on Saturday with a £100,000 Final.
It all began in 2016 when Soll, trained by David Pipe and ridden by Tom Scudamore, beat Aachen a neck, and a year later Pete the Feat, who went on to run in the race as a 15-year-old in 2019, was added to the roll of honour.
By then a pattern was emerging. Competitive racing with good size fields, excellent prize money everywhere and a huge thumbs up from racegoers seeing horses they have come to know for years.
And Sandown, with the special challenge of its fences, has always been the perfect place for the series to reach its climax.
A year ago Evan Williams, who has handled a cluster of staying chasers throughout his career, struck with 11-year-old Prime Venture, seeing off a 13-year-old (Final Nudge) and a 12-year-old (Sir Ivan), while a year earlier the 13-year-old Seeyouatmidnight won a thriller up the hill by a length to take the prize to Scotland.
Handlers from the North, South, East and West will be aiming at this weekend’s race with their hardened old warriors - anything aged under 10 need not apply.
Is there any chance we might get a race as exciting as the 2020 renewal?
At the end of three miles, Jepek, for Rex Dingle and trainer Anthony Honeyball, beat Regal Flow by a short head, with Theatre Guide in third.
That was a race to savour. Here’s to more of the same in 2023 and beyond.
