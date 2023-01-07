Check out Matt Brocklebank's horse-by-horse guide to Saturday’s Grade One Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.

ARCTIC BRESIL Only one Irish-trainer winner of this – Yorkhill in 2016 – but fascinating to see Henry De Bromhead pitching his youngster in here after a runaway maiden hurdle win over the odds-on Mercurey at Cork last month. Placed in a three-mile point but he’s evidently not short of pace and can’t be discounted. AUTHORISED SPEED Boasted some quality bumper form coming into this season, including 11-length fifth to Facile Vega at the Cheltenham Festival, and hasn’t disappointed since having attentions turned to hurdles. Won his maiden without breaking a sweat and followed up under the penalty in a novice event here last month, despite making a complete mess of the final flight. Loves soft ground and has a nice, relaxed way of going so looks likely to give a really good account deep into this contest.

BLOW YOUR WAD Didn’t need to improve on Ascot hurdling debut second behind odds-on Leave Of Absence (the pair 10 lengths clear) to register a first victory in a Kempton novice in November. Quite hard work in the end though after his jumping was sloppy late on and he looks the type who may appreciate a step up in distance at some stage. Was a well-beaten second behind Luccia in a Warwick bumper 12 months ago too so overall profile leaves a little to be desired. COLONEL HARRY Progressing with racing and, despite sweating up quite heavily, he made all the running to win his maiden on heavy ground over this course and distance when last seen in November, improving on his Uttoxeter debut second. Form is nowhere near G1 standard yet but highly unlikely we’ve seen the best of him yet and testing conditions would play to his strengths. L’ASTROBOY Won his bumper and maiden hurdle (both at Ffos Las) 297 days apart, the latter a very respectable effort having hit the front a long way from the finish. The bare form is nothing out of the ordinary but he looks a very straightforward horse, who will stay further in time, and soft ground won’t be an issue. Hard to knock while he remains unbeaten, though chances are that will change in against some pacier rivals on Saturday.

NEMEAN LION Ex-Godolphin horse (son of Golden Horn) who came from France with experience on the Flat including a runner-up effort over 1m7f in a heavy-ground Group 2 at Longchamp. Made a very good impression on his hurdling debut at Hereford in mid-November and produced a similar level of form when finding only one too good under a penalty in a decent ‘Introductory’ hurdle at Haydock later that month. Looks bound to win more races in this sphere, especially when the mud is flying, but could be biting off more than he can chew here – handicaps surely the way to go in the near future. TAHMURAS Already boasts a fair rating (134) for a novice after wins at Chepstow and Haydock, the latest coming in soft ground when travelling smoothly near the head of affairs and winning with plenty to spare. Still looked a shade green when asked to go about his business there so could be a lot more to come and a true test of stamina around Sandown should play to his strengths.

Mullins It Over Podcast - Festive reflections from Patrick Mullins

UKANTANGO Won his sole bumper start last March and added a novice hurdle success a couple of months later before successfully conceding a penalty on his seasonal reappearance in a two-mile novices’ event at Wetherby. Form of that race looks quite decent with the second and third winning since, while he hardly let it down by finishing second to Irish raider Fennor Cross in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial at Cheltenham in November. Clearly still on the up but another rise in grade not ideal and probably best sent down the handicap route sooner rather than later as his mark of 129 looks potentially quite lenient.