Value Bet tips: Saturday May 26 1pt win Democracy Dilemma in 6.15 Sandown at 18/1 (General) 1pt win Stellar Queen in 8.35 Sandown at 11/1 (William Hill, Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hold fire in intriguing feature races John & Thady Gosden are responsible for three of the top five in the antepost book for next month’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes and Mostahdaf is the next cab off the rank as he gears up for Royal Ascot with a tilt at Thursday’s Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes. Lord North could manage only fourth in Sunday’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, while Mishriff is still waiting in the wings and no doubt heading straight for the Ascot Group One without a prep run, though Mostahdaf is arguably the most exciting of the trio. His sole defeat to date came in last year’s St James’s Palace Stakes when clearly not himself (reported to have had a throat infection soon after the race and subsequently spent three months off the track) and his comeback success over this course and distance smacked of a horse going places at four. However, fellow four-year-old Bay Bridge - in receipt of 3lb - looks a formidable rival having gone unbeaten, albeit at a lower level, throughout the last campaign. Bay Bridge is bidding to give Sir Michael Stoute his 12th Brigadier Gerard win and could obviously take another step up this year, while it’s hoped Addeybb takes his chance on the ground as he’s achieved more than the aforementioned duo and clearly likes this track having won here four years ago and finished second in last summer’s Coral-Eclipse. It’s a no-bet race, personally, and the same applies to the Coral Henry II Stakes in which very few can be ruled out with confidence.

The experienced hurdler and former Cheltenham Festival winner Indefatigable is one to watch as she’ll qualify for the Ascot Stakes (Handicap) with this third Flat run, while there evidently isn’t too much between Quickthorn and Enemy on their recent Sagaro Stakes form, the former looking a shade unlucky in the run deep in the race on that occasion. Thunderous was sticking to the task well when beaten a length by Stradivarius in the Yorkshire Cup last time but there was probably a case of the winner idling in front too so only time will tell whether a 3lb rise to a mark of 111 flatters the runner-up slightly. It usually pays to take notice when Andrew Balding is willing to effectively blow a horse’s handicap mark by pitching them into pattern company and this race may play out favourably for his Nate The Great. He’s pretty well exposed now as a six-year-old of 28 races all told but looked as good as he has for a long time when pulling right away in a strongly-run mile and three-quarter handicap at Newmarket two weeks ago. There won’t be a great deal of pressure from elsewhere if Hollie Doyle sets out to sit in the slipstream of likely front-runner Thunderous and Nate The Great - twice a winner over two miles on the all-weather - is at least a guaranteed stayer. He's hard-fit from a busy winter and is the potential play here at 20/1-plus but there are more convincing cases to be made elsewhere on the night. Evans improver can step up again DEMOCRACY DILEMMA is the one to be on in the Coral National Stakes. Tajalla was visually quite impressive when winning first time out at Newmarket but the form hasn’t amounted to much, that five-furlong novice producing one subsequent winner in runner-up Fragrance, who scrambled home by a short-head in a fillies’ maiden at Catterick. Roger Varian’s horse looks one to oppose at short odds and Democracy Dilemma could be able to take advantage of another good-looking draw close to the inside rail.

He broke sharply from stall four at Chester and made all to win a five-furlong maiden by three and three-quarter lengths earlier in the month (replay below), clearly stepping up on his earlier efforts at Windsor and Salisbury in the process, and has a lovely draw in box two here. The Chester third, Blatant, has put a little gloss on the form by winning a Leicester maiden in ready fashion since and it’s no surprise to see trainer David Evans stick with the visor – worn by Democracy Dilemma for the first time on the Roodee – as the headgear of choice on Thursday. This horse’s half-brother Little Earl was runner-up to Ebro River in last year’s National Stakes, while Ayr Gold Cup winner Angel Alexander is another half-sibling so there’s plenty of pace in the pedigree and, given his experience, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him lead from the outset. If that’s the case, twice-raced Irish raider Crispy Cat might find himself in a tricky spot from stall one as others look to get across from wider out, and hopefully Democracy Dilemma will be out of trouble right on the sharp end.

Case for Stellar is reassuringly extensive... Ouzo looks on a dangerous mark on his first start for Jamie Osborne in the Coral Whitsun Cup Handicap, though the early odds are no more than fair about him. Preference is for a bet on STELLAR QUEEN in the concluding Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Handicap. She’s looked something of a handicap project since disappointing on her Newbury maiden last summer (sent off 2/1 favourite) and ran a lot better than the bare form on her first outing in this sphere when reappearing at Nottingham earlier this month. The official assessor obviously thought as much too as the daughter of Muhaarar has been left on a mark of 76 despite finishing sixth of seven. That just doesn’t do her justice as she looked to be sticking to the task quite well before being hampered inside the final furlong. She wouldn’t have won, but the form wants marking up and it was the kind of comeback run from which the filly can build upon.