Value Bet tips: Friday, December 3 1pt win Fairway Freddy in 3.00 Sandown at 11/1 (bet365, Ladbrokes, BetVictor) 1pt win Al Dancer in 3.35 Sandown at 12/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Natural speed is going to be a key weapon at Sandown on Friday, given they were watering parts of the chase course earlier in the week and no further irrigation is planned. The track could get a welcome bit of rain through the morning, while the forecast cloud cover will hopefully avoid any need to remove obstacles due to the low sun later on, but all things considered I still don’t think the proper winter horses - especially the chasers - will be really in their element. Bothwell Bridge – a winner first time up last term and proven on a decent surface – rates one of the most solid propositions on the whole card for my money as he takes to fences for the first time in the Betfair Daily Rewards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

Elsewhere, the five-runner Grade Two Ballymore Winter Novices’ Hurdle doesn’t exactly get the pulse racing but I’m drawn to the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase as a betting medium as plenty of these seem to like a good ease underfoot to be seen at their best. Stablemates Darebin and Early Du Lemo fought out the finish on soft in the same race 12 months ago and the latter is weighted to reverse form if back on song for his seasonal return. I see the obvious case for Ffos Las winner Desque De L’Isle representing in-form Venetia Williams, with Ned Fox booked to help negate the subsequent 10lb rise in the ratings, but he and top weight One True King are also best when the mud is properly flying and I’d rather back FAIRWAY FREDDY, who has been a good, fun handicapper for trainer Nick Gifford and his connections.

Gifford hasn’t saddled a winner since June but I’m willing to look past that negative as this horse arrives race-fit after a couple of efforts over slightly further at Kempton. He’s always been a horse who wants holding onto for as long as possible and he really ought to have finished closer last time as he was sent on to win the race turning for home, which ultimately proved a little premature. He still went down fighting behind Dan Skelton’s unexposed subsequent winner Rockstar Ronnie so it rates on a par with his peak form from last season when winning by eight lengths at Plumpton. The handicapper has eased another 1lb since Kempton so he’s now only 3lb higher than for that most recent triumph and I can see James Davies – who replaces Tabitha Worsley – stalking this lot before trying to pounce late. Fairway Freddy pulled-up on his only previous visit to Sandown in April but it was his tenth start of a busy campaign and it was a better class of race anyway. I’m more than happy to chance the eight-year-old at double-figure odds in this company.

The hurdles course is predictably a bit softer than the chase but that shouldn't bother AL DANCER who looks an obvious angle into the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. Having his first run back over hurdles since winning the rescheduled Betfair Hurdle at Ascot in February 2019, the grey lines up following an inauspicious start for new trainer Sam Thomas, having only beaten four home in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham last month.

However, he was a pretty popular horse ahead of that seasonal return, eventually going off 13/2 having been among the market leaders during the build-up, and it was clear his jumping let him down from a very early stage. The horse doesn’t exactly hold many secrets but he’s slipped another 3lb in the ratings for this return to timber and Thomas has made the move to secure the services of a 7lb claimer who is just 1-22 for main provider Tom George but has picked up some nice winners for the likes of Tom Lacey (2-6), Richard Ford (2-2) and Neil Mulholland (1-2) of late. With the ground the way that it is, I could see Al Dancer simply having too much class for the majority of them in this field, the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle entry a clear indication of how high connections are thinking.