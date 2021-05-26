Sandown Thursday: Trainer quotes ahead of top-class evening card

Sangarius - 'We have been pleased with him'

Sandown Park stages the highest-class evening fixture of the Flat season on Thursday, featuring two Group Three contests and Listed action.

Jockey Joe Mercer, one of the sport’s all-time greats who sadly passed away last week aged 86, will have the Group Three Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes run in his memory. Mercer rode the great Brigadier Gerard on all of his 18 starts, with the formidable partnership winning 17 times.

It is 30 years since Sir Michael Stoute saddled the first of his record 11 winners in the Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes with Stagecraft and the Newmarket maestro most recently sent out the 2019 scorer Regal Reality. In the 2021 running of the 10-furlong contest, Stoute will rely on Sangarius.

After undergoing a second wind operation in December, days after tasting Listed glory at Lingfield Park on his all-weather debut, Sangarius found only the Aidan O’Brien-trained Armory too strong on his seasonal comeback in the Group Two Huxley Stakes at Chester.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Juddmonte, said: “He won nicely in a Listed race at Lingfield in December and that looks solid form, then he probably just ran into one at Chester.

“He has been fine after that race and we just hope this is a good race for him to realise what good potential he has. He should be able to handle the ground unless they get a sudden deluge and we get an extreme of going, when it turns into specialist ground. But I don’t think it will be like that.

“He handled Chester pretty well and hopefully he will meet the rising ground here well in what looks a competitive race. Sir Michael likes to win this race and we have been pleased with him. He comes into the race in good form and has been straightforward since Chester.”

Jockey Hollie Doyle feels the Roger Charlton-trained Extra Elusive holds solid claims of scoring for the third time at Group Three level and going two places better than his previous effort over course and distance in last month’s Group Three bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes.

Doyle said: “I think Extra Elusive has got a really good chance. He will like the ground and I’d like to think he will be there or thereabouts.

“He went to Saudi Arabia and you never know how they will cope with a trip like that afterwards but he seemed fine and I was pleased with his run at Sandown last time.

“He has already won Group Threes at Windsor and Haydock so I don’t see why he can’t win again as he is pretty solid at this level.”