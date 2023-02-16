A review of the action from Thursday's meeting at Sandown where You Wear It Well won the feature race.

Well on the way to Cheltenham Jamie Snowden says all things are still up in the air about which race his star mare You Wear It Well (5/4 favoirote) will target at the Cheltenham Festival, after she produced a commanding display in the Grade Two Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Sandown Park. The six-year-old arrived here having won two of her opening three starts over hurdles, with her most recent effort being a fine second behind leading Ballymore hope Hermes Allen in the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury in December. And returned to her own sex here, the daughter of Midnight Legend travelled into proceedings ominously well under Gavin Sheehan, pulling clear of the Dan Skelton-trained She’s A Saint thanks to an efficient leap at the last before going on to score by seven and a half lengths.

You Wear It Well has entries in each of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at next month’s Cheltenham Festival and while he wouldn’t be drawn into nominating her port of call, her trainer hinted that one of the latter two contests would be most likely. He said: “We didn’t really have a plan going out there to be honest, it was a five horse race and all five have gone on in the past, so I said to Gavin to do what he wanted as he knows her so well. “I think she was kind of dossing to be honest and when Bridget (Andrews) came past (on She’s A Saint) it probably just helped her out a little bit. She looked really good. I look forward to the argument with Chips! (Sir Chips Keswick, owner).” Meanwhile, the winning jockey Gavin Sheehan added that he felt the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle would best suit his mount. He explained: “On paper there was going to be lots of speed and that was my plan, to cover her up and just kind of come through. “She’s one of those who could stay three miles but I think she can also run over two. I think the mares’ race at Cheltenham would suit. It’s run on the track which is more for stayers, so even though it’s over two miles and no matter what at Cheltenham you’re going to be flat out – so you need to stay.”

Halo shines in Royal Artillery Elsewhere on the card was the Castel Royal Artillery Gold Cup, a race limited to amateur jockeys with a military connection. Horses must also be owned by someone with links to the military too and it proved to be a fitting winner for Major Mike Shaw, who got a much-needed boost when the Paul Nicholls-trained Broken Halo (5/4 favourite) stormed to an eight and a half-length victory under Lance Bombardier Jody Sole – his third victory in the race after Gwanako (2013) and Cowards Close (2015). Nicholls has been a big supporter of the race over the years – with this being his third winner in the last nine renewals – and he revealed that he was delighted to train a winner for Shaw, who is in hospital at the moment.

He said: “To be honest, that was solely down to Jody who rang me two weeks ago and asked if I had anything for him. We were going to run a horse called Don Alvaro who’s sadly gone wrong so we couldn’t but I had a look and this lad was rated enough to get in so it worked out well. “Major Mike Shaw who we always lease the horses to for the day is sadly in hospital today so he couldn’t come, so it was a nice result for him. What we do is a single day lease, so he runs in Mike’s name and then he runs in the colours of the owners (Giraffa Racing) and they get all the prize money, so it works for everyone. “There’s the Grand Military Gold Cup in three weeks’ time, so we’ll probably bring him back for that now.” The winning jockey Jody Sole added: “I have a great relationship with Paul and he said he’d have a look for me when I text him about it. On the day of entries I had a phone call asking if I had a ride, so I text Paul and he replied ‘entered’ – so that was that! “The nice thing with Paul is he trusts me to ride the horses and I trust him to train them as brilliantly as he does. With things like this there’s a lot of things to do just to sort a ride out – the trainer needs to speak to the owner and the owner needs to accept it – so it can all go wrong at the first, but today it didn’t and it’s really pleasing.”

Double delight for Ditcheat team That victory was Nicholls’ second on the card, having also trained Beau Balko (4/1) to victory in the opening Audley Chaucer Solicitors Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle over two miles. The five year old wrapped things up rather quickly thanks to a decisive move from jockey Angus Cheleda when turning the bend for home and Nicholls revealed that he may well target a £100,000 handicap here on Bet365 Jump Finale Day with his charge. He said: “I don’t know what happened the last day (at Taunton), he’d had a run in the summer in France and just needed a little break since then to freshen him up. He’s a lovely horse and he’s just improving all the time, so I’m pleased with that.

“I might try and qualify him for the £100,000 novices’ handicap that Knappers Hill won here on the last day of the season. He’ll go on any ground. “It was a good ride by Angus (Cheleda). He’d never sat on him before on a racetrack and I said that he could be a little bit keen so to just save as much as he could. The horse just didn’t stop galloping and he’s learning all the time. When we first got him he had to have a hood on but he’s beginning to relax now.” Doran registers popular win Meanwhile, the 12-year-old Bun Doran (9/1) picked up a popular success with a game performance to win the "Ubique" Handicap Chase for the Tom George team. The veteran had been running with plenty of credit without winning this term and showed plenty of heart to fight off the attentions of the 11/8 favourite Corrigeen Rock by a length and a quarter – much to the delight of his trainer. He said: “He’s been with us for a long time now, he’s 12 and he’s been with us since he was four, so it’s a privilege to have horses like that around. Horses like that who have enthusiasm day in and day out are hard to find.

