Sandown Thursday preview: What the trainers say

Caius Chorister is out to continue a good week for David Menuisier in the Chasemore Farm Henry II Stakes on Thursday evening.
The five-year-old mare has improved out of all recognition since winning her first race off a mark of 53 in May 2022, but even so she took her form to a new level last time out. She was narrowly denied by Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes on her first run over two miles, seemingly crying out for the trip, and with the recent rain in her favour confidence in the camp is high following victory in the same Clive Washbourn colours for Devil’s Point in the German 2000 Guineas.
“She proved the other day that she can hold her own in the stayers’ division, she came out of the race well so I expect her to run another good race,” said Menuisier. “Seemingly she is still improving and that is all credit to her, she’s unbelievable. Even in the Sagaro the other day I wasn’t sure what to expect, she absolutely stunned me.
“The owner was confident she would win! She’s truly unbelievable, such a superstar. Every time she steps up in trip she improves, she didn’t help herself by being fresh but she flew home.
“This time around the conditions are different and the others have had a run, Trueshan and Sweet William, so you would expect them to improve, but we won’t go there worrying too much about the opposition, we’ll just do what we can and hope that is enough to win.”
Alan King’s Trueshan still carries a Group One penalty which will make life difficult, while Robert Havlin, after picking up the Derby ride on Ambiente Friendly, partners Sweet William as usual for the Gosdens.
George Scott has declared Prydwen who has been a star on the all-weather recently – but he fears the rain may scupper his intention to run.
“Unfortunately it looks like the rain could prove problematic which is a shame because in his last three runs he’s put in three career-bests,” said Scott. “That’s a good effort for a six-year-old and he earned his rating of 108 which entitles him to run in a race like this. We were hoping the rain didn’t come as most of the opposition want it soft and we feel he’s a better horse on better ground. He’s in the Northumberland Plate and the Gold Cup, but there’s nothing for him before either of those so it will be one or the other.”
Scott has also declared Isle Of Jurra, who won four of his five races in Bahrain earlier in the year, for the Chasemore Farm Brigadier Gerard Stakes. However, he is another who needs better ground.
“He was a star for us out in Bahrain and I thought his last run was particularly impressive as he was coming off the back of a busy time,” said Scott. “We’ve got him declared in a Listed race at Goodwood on Friday and I think he’s more likely to go there.
“I see Karl Burke has declared Royal Rhyme for the same two races and he wants soft ground and we want good ground so it looks like he’ll get to run at Sandown and we’ll be at Goodwood as they have avoided the rain for once.”
The aforementioned Royal Rhyme, Certain Lad, Elegancia and Miss Cantik make up the field.
Seven two-year-olds are due to go to post in the Orbital Veterinary Services National Stakes, with Richard Hannon’s Hawaiian the favourite.
Dominic Ffrench Davis runs two in the unbeaten filly Enchanting Empress and the Wootton Bassett colt Reposado.
“She’s done nothing wrong. She’s a filly that I think is improving and I think she’ll improve again when she goes six furlongs,” said Ffrench Davis of Enchanting Empress. “I think she’s the form horse to beat in the race and hopefully she’ll go very well.
“I don’t think cut in the ground will worry her, I don’t know how soft it’s going to get there but I think she’ll get six so if it makes it more of a test of stamina I don’t think it will worry her. The colt will improve again when he gets to run over six. We like him, he made lovely progress from his first to second run and I think he’s improved again. He might give the filly something to worry about. These two would be right up there with our better juveniles at the moment.”
Brocklesby winner Zminiature (Dylan Cunha) and Sonic Blue (Tom Dascombe) are other of interest.
Frankel’s half-brother Kikkuli looks to take the next step in his career in the Chasemore Farm Stud Staff Heron Stakes.
The Juddmonte-owned colt carries with him the weight of an exceptional pedigree as he is by Kingman and the last foal out of Kind, the dam who produced the great Frankel alongside Noble Mission, Bullet Train and Joyeuse.
He made his racecourse debut in a Newmarket novice in November and was beaten two and a half lengths by Ralph Beckett’s Zoum Zoum, who went on to win a Listed race in France and finish second in the Greenham.
Behind them in third was Eve Johnson Houghton’s Balmacara, who reopposes after winning two novice events at Doncaster since, and in fourth was a particularly notable name in the William Haggas-trained Economics – wide-margin winner of the Dante at York and a possible Derby contender.
Kikkuli returned to action this year in another seven-furlong novice at Headquarters, this time prevailing by a neck with three subsequent winners behind him.
He now makes the step up the Listed class for trainer Harry Charlton and will be partnered by Ryan Moore, as he was in his previous start.
“We’re looking forward to him, his maiden win has obviously worked out very well as I think there have been numerous winners come out behind him,” said Juddmonte’s Barry Mahon.
“It’s a jump up in class on Thursday, but we’re happy with the horse and Harry is happy, so let’s see how we get on.
“Hopefully it will be a nice stepping-stone to something better later in the year.
“He obviously has a lot of pressure on him, but he’s a lovely horse and I think whatever he does on Thursday he’ll be a nice horse later in the year and we’ll have plenty of fun with him.”
Kikkuli takes his name from the Bronze Age author of a text on how to care for horses, a relic preserved on a clay tablet that earned him a reputation as a ‘master horse trainer’ – meaning the name could therefore be a nod to Bobby Frankel, in homage to whom Frankel was named, or the late Sir Henry Cecil.
Elsewhere in what looks to be a red-hot renewal is Karl Burke’s Ice Max, the winner of both starts as a three-year-old having taken two mile handicaps by wide margins in the spring.
Haggas has an interesting contender in bet365 Classic Trial third Remaadd, who steps down from that 10-furlong trip as one of two runners for owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum in the race, the other being Ed Walker’s Almaqam.
Remaadd finished third to the sidelined Arabian Crown over 10 furlongs at Sandown, but drops down to a mile on the advice of jockey Tom Marquand.
“It was Tom’s decision to run him over a mile, I personally think he wants a mile and a quarter minimum,” said Haggas.
“Tom was quite keen to bring him back to a mile as he was last off the bridle.
“The Hampton Court is the race I’ve got in my mind for him so it will be interesting if he is better over a mile.”
In a field of seven, Richard Hannon is represented by Son, who was fourth of 11 in the Greenham, with Jane Chapple-Hyam running Craven Stakes third Sons And Lovers.
