A review of the rest of the action from Sunday's meeting at Sandown where Bombs Away struck for the Olly Murphy team.

Murphy excited by Bombs Away Olly Murphy admitted it was special to see the silks of the Magnier family carried to glory by Bombs Away, who received quotes for next year’s Cheltenham Festival following his debut success over hurdles at Sandown Park. The Magnier silks have become synonymous with big-race victories on the Flat across the globe and have had a few top-level successes in Jump racing, most notably the two Grade One wins of staying hurdler Rhinestone Cowboy. Bombs Away a gelded son of Westerner, looks an exciting prospect judging by his victory in today’s Esher Maiden Hurdle. Having settled for second best on his Rules debut in a National Hunt Flat contest at Southwell in May, the 7-4 chance went one better under Aidan Coleman in the two mile prize when getting the better of Name In Lights by four and a quarter lengths.

Murphy said: “He is smart this lad. My novices are my strong point this year and he would be right up there with them He was too keen in his bumper and he should have won that but that was through no fault of anyone’s and he was keen to the start today. “He is a work in progress but he is a very nice horse that has always shown me a lot at home. He has got a very good pedigree and for man like me, who has not been training horses very long, to have owners like this is lovely. “It is special to win in the colours especially on a Grade One track like this is great. Hopefully he will keep on progressing and we will see more of him on a bigger stage.” Following the race Bombs Away was introduced at 40/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by both the race sponsors and Paddy Power, however Murphy is keen to take another small step first before looking at bigger targets. He said: “We probably won’t run him for a month now but these kind of introductory hurdles or something like that we will look at. He has got a lot of water to go under the bridge but hopefully he will be at the big spring festivals as he is a very nice horse.” Hughes rides first Sandown winner Brian Hughes ticked riding a winner at Sandown Park from his to do list after Minella Trump completed a six-timer in the Guildford Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. Putting in an assured round of jumping the 6-5 favourite continued his winning spree with a two and a quarter length victory over Mahler’s Promise. Hughes said: “I’m not here that often but I’ve ridden a few nice horses around here and I was placed in a Tingle Creek on Waiting Patiently but these places are hard to compete for northern stables. It is nice to ride a winner here though. .

“Although he has form on soft I’ve always maintained he is better on a sounder surface. I must admit I thought today would be a bit harder work but to be fair to him he has grown in confidence and he jumped fantastic around there. “Donald (McCain) said from the back of the Pond Fence send him on as he gets three miles and he is fit. We were always keen to make our fitness tell against the other ones.”

