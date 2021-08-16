Sandown Saturday review: 100th winner for William Haggas

The rest of the news from Sandown on Saturday as Hamaki landed William Haggas his 100th winner of the year.

Ton-up for Haggas Richard Kingscote described William Haggas as a “phenomenal trainer” after providing him with his 100th winner of the year when coming from last to first aboard Hamaki in the Betway Nursery Handicap.. The cricket-loving Newmarket handler reached a century of winners for the ninth year in succession after the two year old Churchill colt followed up his last time out success at over Pontefract on his return to seven furlongs. Despite having more horses in front of him than behind, turning in the 13-2 chance made good late headway to pass recent Beverley scorer, and eventual runner-up Implore, inside the final furlong ahead of going on to score by a length and a half.

Kingscote said: “I thought I’d be a little bit closer but he just idled a little bit in front at Pontefract so it was nice to be able to take aim at them. He liked getting his toe in a little bit so things worked out nicely for me. “I was happy he got up the hill well and he picked up well in that ground. Now the penny is dropping he is going the right way. William is a phenomenal trainer and he is brilliant to ride for and it is nice to get him another winner.” Angel delight for Murphy and O'Keeffe Dual champion jockey Oisin Murphy was quick to praise the placing skills of trainer Jedd O’Keeffe after Devil’s Angel (7-2) bounced back to winning ways in the opening Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap. Racing over five furlongs for the first time in his career the gelded son of Dark Angel pulled smartly clear during the closing stages to defeat Spring Bloom by a length and three quarters in a race relatively few got into. Murphy said: “It was a good bit of placing by Jedd. There was not much pace on paper so I sat close to it and the horse gave me an easy ride. “It was the right track to experiment going over five furlongs and maybe he will stay at five furlongs now we will see.”

Life's a Beach for Chapple-Hyam Jane Chapple-Hyam admitted she was delighted to see Saffron Beach set up a return to Group One company in “dominant fashion” after getting her career back on track with a clear cut success in the Betway Atalanta Stakes. Since finishing second in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, little has gone right for the New Bay filly, who in two subsequent runs has finished down the field in both the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Downs and in last month’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. Reverting back to Group Three company for the first time since filling the runner-up spot in the Nell Gwyn on her seasonal return, Saffron Beach looked back to something close to her best when dispatching her nine rivals with the minimum of fuss under Hollie Doyle. Doyle was partnering the filly for the first time today. Racing close to the pace throughout in the mile prize the 9/2 chance kicked on into a lead she would not surrender inside the final two furlongs before pulling out plenty on the climb to the line to defeat recent Listed winner Waliyak by two and a quarter lengths. Chapple-Hyam said: “She tried hard and it was a great ride from Hollie. She really enjoyed coming up the hill the last two furlongs.

Saffron Beach and Hollie Doyle at Sandown