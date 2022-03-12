A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Sandown where a relieved Nicky Henderson saddled a big winner.

Henderson barren spell over Nicky Henderson ended a miniature barren spell as Luccia followed up her debut win at Warwick in some style, taking the British Stallion Studs EBF Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race in the hands of Nico de Boinville. A daughter of The Gurkha, she is closely related to the useful hurdler Hooper and had advertised her ability on her first run. De Boinville eased her to the front and powered clear up the straight to score by 17 lengths from Eabha Grace and Fairy Gem, with the well-regarded 11-8 favourite Mullenbeg well held and struggling long before two furlongs out. Luccia (7/2) may now head to Aintree, although Henderson is already eyeing the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next season.

He said: “She was good. Impressive. She is a good filly. We have had the mare, we’ve had Hooper, her brother, it is a lovely family. She looked good there, didn’t she? I said to her owner, ‘There’s a nice novice hurdle for her in a week’s time’, and before I could get out ‘in a year’s time’, he thought I was going to run her next week (at Cheltenham). I thought she would win at Warwick. “I thought we would win this, until Milton (Harris) suddenly came with the horse who looked as if she would go to the Champion Bumper (Mullenbeg) and all that rain overnight, and put what would have been nice ground here today, back to where it has been all winter – horrible. And it didn’t seem to bother her at all. “I thought it would run to speed – which she has got – so she could go to Aintree for that mares’ bumper. It is either Aintree or bed – one of the two. The obvious objective is a week’s time next year, the mares’ novice hurdle at Cheltenham. Luccia was in receipt of an allowance, which saw her carry a stone less than a trio of top weights. Henderson felt that made a big difference and said: “The four-year-old allowance is big. It was staring at you off the page, but you can’t be a certainty in a race like this.” Of his recent poor form, he added: “Of course it is a relief. It is nice to finish up the week knowing what is good is still good. But we haven’t been running anything.” Timely tonic for Nicholls Paul Nicholls has a select team to take to Cheltenham next week and heads there in buoyant mood, having broken the £2million prize barrier as Complete Unknown took the EBF Paddy Power National Hunt Novices’ Hurdle Final in tremendous style. Lorcan Williams’ mount had shown plenty in defeat to Jerrash at Ascot 49 days previous, and he made smooth progress, striking the front in the two-and-a-half-mile Grade Three event and drawing an easy three lengths clear of Marble Sands (11/1), with Dubrovnik Harry (15/2) and Mumbo Jumbo (16/1) filling the minor honours. The 11/1 winner’s stablemate, Knappers Hill, was sent off the 9-2 favourite but failed to handle the easy ground and finished a well-beaten 15th.

Nicholls said: “Of course it is a big boost for the yard ahead of such an important week. This was the perfect race for him. There was no point in him going to Cheltenham. After he ran at Ascot we just trained him for today. “All the rain overnight helped him and went completely against Knappers Hill and even half an hour ago I was in two minds whether to wait for Cheltenham with Knappers Hill but he wasn’t certain to get in that race, and with 11st 12lb in that ground and all that rain, it didn’t help him. “The winner loves it soft, he is an improving young horse and he will be a lovely chaser next year. Whatever he achieves this year is a bonus. We might be able to find another race for him before the end of the season. I don’t know how he got beat the last day at Ascot, he did everything right. He is progressive and getting stronger. I did fancy him. He is a galloper and three miles will be his trip.” He added: “I always like to try to get £2m of prize-money before Cheltenham – we haven’t done that very often, so that is a fair effort and the horses are all running really well. We are in-form now and long may it last. All the Cheltenham horses worked well this morning and we are looking forward to it.”

Complete Unknown is in command going to the last

Emotional win for Parisian Ahead of the Paddy Power Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, Milton Harris was “hoping for a little divine intervention” for Hasty Parisian at Sandown. Not that he did not fancy the 13-8 favourite. He wanted the four-year-old to win for his loyal owners, The Hasty Parisian Partnership, a group that includes 92-year-old Ruth Nelmes. Her husband, Norman, passed away a year ago and the two-mile contest was run on what should have been his birthday. Hasty Parisian read the script perfectly in the four-runner contest, cruising up with the pace before drawing readily clear of main market rival Langfel, to score by eight and a half lengths under a fine ride from Kevin Jones.

Harris said: “I think with these juveniles, which I love having, he is not off the Flat, he has had little racing experience and his first couple of runs were all about that. We had the mother (Va’vite), she won five, I think. All the family have won and they are a proper little family without being super, as such. She has bred three foals and every one has won. The others were Presenting Yeats and Mr Yeats. “The whole family want further and the family want fast ground. He will probably end up rated between 120 or 130. He is learning to race now and he is starting to jump better. “But it is lovely for Ruth. Her husband, Norman, was a great owner of mine and he died early last year. It would have been his birthday today. He was probably looking down on her today. And smiling, hopefully.”

Hasty Parisian wins at Sandown

Kane strikes for Tizzard Killer Kane (5/1) arrived at Spurles Farm with a big reputation and a hefty price-tag, but much like the Tottenham star he is named after, he has largely disappointed this season. Yet the Colin Tizzard-trained seven-year-old, who cost £300,000 at the sales, went some way to justifying connections’ faith when he landed the two-and-a-half-mile Paddy Power Novices’ Handicap Chase. In receipt of weight from all his five rivals and dropping back in trip after scoring at Kempton over three miles last time, Brendan Powell’s mount jumped well and despite wandering about up the hill, held on to score by a length and a quarter from Flic Ou Voyou.

“The drop back in trip was just for the pot, really,” said Tizzard’s son and assistant, Joe. “I was a bit disappointed with him early in the season. I thought after he won at Carlisle first time, he’d definitely win next time, and he didn’t. “Whether that was the tongue straps or what, also I was a little bit worried that it was going to be slightly softer. It was good ground at Kempton, but it was a good pot to aim for. “He wandered about a bit through greenness. He has not had miles of racing and not been in front stacks of times. It has taken a bit of getting today and he has just had a little wander in front. It is the first time we have seen it and it’s not something to be worried about. “He was obviously bought with a reputation – he cost a few quid and I think what has happened is that he has been disappointing through the mid-part of the season and he is now on a very workable mark. Hence, we haven’t gone small with him today. I am chuffed to bits with him. “He will probably go to Aintree now for the three-mile handicap on Grand National day. I think that track, on good ground, back to three miles will suit him. He hasn’t got a lot of miles on him and he could go to Punchestown as well.” Jumping key to Slave win Musical Slave (7/2) jumped far better than he had here on his last run and the JP McManus-owned nine-year-old only put the race to bed jumping the last to run out a three-and-three-quarter-length winner. Sarah Hobbs said: “The last time he ran so badly and we had no reason for it. He ran brilliantly the time before at Exeter and we just couldn’t understand. We saw so many non-runners, that we were quite hopeful. “He jumped a lot better. We had no reason for that run at all. He just got his rhythm and I think they may have gone too fast for him last time and took him out of his comfort zone. He might go to Punchestown – he has won there before – but that will be up to JP.”