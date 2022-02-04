Sandown Saturday preview

Tom Symonds insists he has “positive feelings” towards Song For Someone ahead of Saturday’s Virgin Bet Contenders Hurdle at Sandown.

The two-mile Listed contest can at times be an uncompetitive affair, dominated by the likes of previous winners such as Buveur D’Air, Binocular, Sea Pigeon and Lanzarote.

This year’s renewal looks far more competitive, with each of the five runners holding claims.

Song For Someone, the mount of Aidan Coleman, has finished runner-up in a couple of Grade Two races this season, and bids to turn the tables on Guard Your Dreams, who was half a length in front of him at Cheltenham on his last outing.

Hentland trainer Symonds feels the seven-year-old, who was runner-up to Buzz in the Ascot Hurdle on his seasonal debut in November with Guard Your Dreams behind him in third, has benefited from a summer wind operation and goes to the Esher track as a fresh horse.

“The wind surgery had helped I think,” he said. “We were very pleased with him at Ascot. The race has worked out well. Sadly, Guard Your Dreams bested us the last day, but we were pleased with him. He looked slightly under duress at Cheltenham in a race that probably came soon enough after Ascot.

“So, we freshened him up and are we are looking towards Saturday with positive feelings. Being fresh is a real boon to him – he has run well fresh in the past and the others in the race have run not long ago, so hopefully his freshness will help.”

Symonds added: “To be perfectly honest, I’ve never seen him as a real two-miler until he ended up winning the Kingwell Hurdle (when re-routed to Kempton in 2020) and he has sort of morphed into a two-miler, but I want to go further with him.

“Ideally we could have waited for the National Spirit (at Fontwell), but this is a stiff two miles and that will suit him.”

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Guard Your Dreams renews rivalry on 6lb worse terms and would have been a lot closer to Stormy Island in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day had he not been hampered by a faller.

Yet the pair of them may not have it their own way, as the Gary Moore-trained Goshen bids to restore his reputation after a few luckless performances.