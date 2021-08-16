Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's action at Sandown.

1.50 Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase Dan Skelton - Third Time Lucki: “I always thought he would be very good and I’m delighted it is proving that way. He loves his fences and that has been the making of him,” said Skelton. I wouldn’t rate either of his performances at Cheltenham as one being better than the other. “I think the second performance might have been downplayed as Harry (Skelton) was cautious over the last three fences. Make no mistake he put the race to bed and there was no need to be overly aggressive on him.”

Alan King - Edwardstone: “He is in good order. I have been very happy with him since Warwick. Of course it is a competitive race, but it is a Grade One, so it deserves to be. “We’ll take our chance. He’s done everything right since Warwick and let’s see how we get on. The ground will be fine for him.” Colin Tizzard - War Lord: “He has done nothing wrong at all so far. He looked quite good up at Carlisle last time where he just got to the front a bit quick. He is a good prospect and could be anything still. He has had a good prep, but we will find out more on Saturday.” Paul Nicholls - Il Ridoto: “That still leaves him with a bit to do with some of his rivals, but it’s in his favour that he gets the 6lb allowance as a four-year-old. Il Ridoto came on plenty for his first run at Newton Abbot, was slick over his fences at Newbury and seems in very good shape since then. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him run a big race". (Courtesy of Betfair) 3.35 Betfair Daily Rewards December Handicap Hurdle Gary Moore - Hudson De Grugy: "He has worked well this week, He is a young horse carrying a lot of weight (10st 11lb). This is a lot different to the races he has won around there and he will have to up his game to win. He will appreciate a drop more rain as well.”