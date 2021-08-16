Nube Negra is one of the leading lights for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase after impressing with a six-length victory in the Shloer Chase on his seasonal bow at Cheltenham earlier this month.

He is set to clash with the Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi in what promises to be a fine renewal of the two-mile feature.

Meanwhile, stablemate Third Time Lucki could try to make it three wins in as many chase outings this term in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on the same card.