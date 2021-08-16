Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Nube Negra jumps to the front in the Shloer Chase
Nube Negra jumps to the front in the Shloer Chase

Sandown Saturday preview: Dan Skelton star chasers set to run

By Sporting Life
16:22 · SUN November 28, 2021

Dan Skelton is lining up a dual challenge at Sandown with both Nube Negra and Third Time Lucki due to run at the Esher track on Saturday.

Nube Negra is one of the leading lights for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase after impressing with a six-length victory in the Shloer Chase on his seasonal bow at Cheltenham earlier this month.

He is set to clash with the Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi in what promises to be a fine renewal of the two-mile feature.

Meanwhile, stablemate Third Time Lucki could try to make it three wins in as many chase outings this term in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on the same card.

Check out the Black Friday deal

The six-year-old won at Cheltenham’s meetings in October and November, booking a possible ticket for the Sandown Grade One heat.

Skelton said: “Nube Negra worked well on Saturday morning and he is definitely going. Third Time Lucki will join him on the lorry and hopefully run in the Henry VIII.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING