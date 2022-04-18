Scottish Grand National heroine Win My Wings heads 26 confirmations for Saturday’s bet365 Gold Cup.

Winner of the Eider Chase at Newcastle in February, the Christian Williams-trained mare followed up with an emphatic victory at Ayr three weeks ago under leading Irish amateur Rob James. With the weights having gone up a stone after the likes of Clan Des Obeaux, Al Boum Photo and Kemboy were all withdrawn, Win My Wings has been allotted 11st 12lb for the traditional jumps season finale. Williams has also left in Kitty’s Light, an unfortunate loser in last year’s bet365 Gold Cup and runner-up to Win My Wings in Scotland, as well as Cap Du Nord. Alan King’s Potterman won the race in the stewards’ room 12 months ago and looks set to bid for back-to-back victories.

Enrilo, who was demoted to second in last year’s renewal, is also in contention once more for Paul Nicholls on the day the Ditcheat handler will be crowned champion trainer for the 13th time. Other leading contenders include Lucinda Russell’s Cheltenham Festival scorer Corach Rambler and the Philip Hobbs-trained Deise Aba, who was pulled up in the Grand National at Aintree a fortnight ago. Last year’s winner Greaneteen is one of nine entries for the bet365 Celebration Chase. The Nicholls-trained gelding notched a second Grade One win at Sandown in the Tingle Creek in December, but must bounce back from a disappointing effort at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Harry Skelton and Nube Negra in full flow