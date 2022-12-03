Ben Bromley received a 28-day ban following a dramatic finish to the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Sandown.

The young rider was aboard Nicky Henderson’s Call Me Lord and was one of three involved in a titanic tussle in the closing stages of the three-mile contest. The 4-1 chance edged his way to the lead after two out and although David Maxwell on eventual winner Dolphin Square and Dan Skelton’s Wilde About Oscar refused to go away, the nine-year-old appeared to be holding off his rivals. Bromley and Call Me Lord held the advantage as the trio passed the first of the two winning posts in operation at Sandown and the one used by the chase course. But believing his job was done, the 7lb claimer stood up in his irons in the shadows of the winning post for the hurdles track, allowing Maxwell to steal a nose victory aboard the Philip Hobbs-trained 18/1 shot Dolphin Square.

