Sandown Thursday evening reports: River flows fast

King Henry reigns again

Henry de Bromhead went away with another top English racing prize after plundering the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown with Lismore (14/1).

The County Waterford trainer had his best-ever season over the jumps and won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival before he landed the Grand National with Minella Times, as well.

Not known for his Flat projects, he looks like he's improved a stayer from the Sir Mark Prescott yard with this filly, so perhaps there really is no limits to the man's talents.

Jamie Spencer came towards the stands' side after leading the field off the home bend and he had kicked five lengths clear with a furlong to go, with only Ranch Hand sustaining a challenge.

The winner was gone, though, and she stayed on well to win by four and a half lengths.

"She's a lovely mare, very genuine," De Bromhead said. " We said we'd give her a couple of runs on the Flat and she just seems to be improving.

"Fair play to Jamie, he was brilliant. We thought if we could hit the frame it would be great for her black type but she went and won it, so great.

"She seems to stay really well so it's certainly worth considering [running in the Prix du Cadran later in the season].

"Cut in the ground is probably important, she seems to handle it better than others and Jamie said she loved it."

18:50 Sandown | Full Result and free video replay

1st 5 Lismore (IRE) 14/1

2nd 4 Ranch Hand 3/1

Winning Trainer: H De Bromhead | Winning Jockey: J P Spencer