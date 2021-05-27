Sandown Thursday evening reports: River flows fast

A review of Sandown's high-profile Thursday evening card where Ebro River bolted up in the Listed National Stakes.
Henry de Bromhead went away with another top English racing prize after plundering the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown with Lismore (14/1).
The County Waterford trainer had his best-ever season over the jumps and won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival before he landed the Grand National with Minella Times, as well.
Not known for his Flat projects, he looks like he's improved a stayer from the Sir Mark Prescott yard with this filly, so perhaps there really is no limits to the man's talents.
Jamie Spencer came towards the stands' side after leading the field off the home bend and he had kicked five lengths clear with a furlong to go, with only Ranch Hand sustaining a challenge.
The winner was gone, though, and she stayed on well to win by four and a half lengths.
"She's a lovely mare, very genuine," De Bromhead said. " We said we'd give her a couple of runs on the Flat and she just seems to be improving.
"Fair play to Jamie, he was brilliant. We thought if we could hit the frame it would be great for her black type but she went and won it, so great.
"She seems to stay really well so it's certainly worth considering [running in the Prix du Cadran later in the season].
"Cut in the ground is probably important, she seems to handle it better than others and Jamie said she loved it."
Ebro River won the Coral 'Beaten By A Length' National Stakes in fine style under James Doyle at Sandown.
Hugo Palmer's son of his own 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold looks to have inherited a fair bit of ability from his sire as he landed this Listed contest by three and a quarter lengths despite drifting to his left in the closing stages.
Favourite Navello had no answers when the winner went for home and it was left to Robert Cowell's outsider Little Earl to chase home the easy victor from a distance.
Doyle said: "Plenty of talent, indeed. He is tricky, there's no getting away from that, as he does have that trademark of just running around a bit when he gets there.
"It was a little bit messy but he's super-talented. He's got a good turn of foot and he can put himself in front quite quickly.
"I don't think six will be a problem."
Palmer, speaking away from the track, said: “I was stuck on the motorway rather than on course, but managed to pull over and see the race. I’m obviously delighted.
“He’s looked very smart from the first day he came in. He’s obviously still a bit babyish and has a few crinkles to iron out – how we do that, I’m not sure.
“I’m not sure which race at Ascot yet, he wouldn’t be able to give away four lengths in the Norfolk like he did tonight.
“He’ll be fine on any ground and it isn’t a surprise he’s so precocious – Galileo Gold would have won at two in April if he had an owner, but I still had him.
“This horse will get a mile in time, but we’ll gradually step him up as the season progresses. He’s got some growing up to do.”
He added: “He got quite warm there and Ebro River might have been the only person who didn’t want to see at crowd at Sandown tonight!”
Sweet Reward (10/1) got his head back in front with a wholehearted success in the Play Coral "Racing-Super-Series" For Free Handicap, handing a welcome winner to trainer Jonathan Portman and jockey Rob Hornby.
The market spoke in favour of recent Windsor runner-up Bad Company beforehand, but despite having things his own way out in front, he had no answers when Sweet Reward eyeballed him with a couple of furlongs to run.
It was there that Sweet Reward made his run for home and though getting a little weary inside the final 200 yards, he kept on resolutely when Noble Masquerade threatened to collar him with a surging late run to eventually score by a length and a quarter.
Winklevi was back in third with Bad Company only fourth.
Portman said of his first winner in 24 days: “His ideal trip is nine furlongs. He did stay today but I was just worried about the stiff mile and a quarter on this sticky ground. Rob (Hornby) said he definitely stayed and he had to fight off several horses.
“He likes to get his toe in and he wouldn’t want it too firm. He is a very brave horse and it has taken a couple of races to blow the cobwebs away. I would have been disappointed if he wasn’t in the first three today. We’ve not run very many but that was very welcome.”
