Sandown Thursday evening review: Ryan mighty as Rossa lands double

Mostahdaf swoops in Heron

Mostahdaf set up a potential tilt at Group One company after maintaining his unbeaten record with a tenacious success in the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Heron Stakes.

Arriving on the back of successive victories on the All-Weather at Newcastle and Kempton Park, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Frankel colt extended his winning sequence to three when making his turf debut a triumphant one in the feature Listed prize.

Anchored at the rear of the field early on by Jim Crowley in the mile prize the 9/2 chance, who is a half- brother to dual Group One winner Nazeef, raced widest off them all entering the home straight before mounting what was to be a winning challenge approaching the two-furlong pole.

Showing a willing attitude during the closing stages the Shadwell homebred, who holds Group One entries in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Coral-Eclipse back at Sandown Park, picked up well on the climb to the line to defeat 11/8 favourite and last time out Listed Feilden Stakes winner, Highland Avenue, by half a length.

John Gosden said: “I don’t think the ground was to his liking as it was testing out there. He has shown a lot of courage as he has come from last and got in a battle.

“He will have learnt a lot from that as it is the first time he has ever raced on turf. We will see how is in the next couple of weeks and go from there. I think it was a gutsy performance from a horse so inexperienced. As Jim (Crowley) said he had nothing to race without there and he was slightly looking around.

“It was a great run and we will see whether we stick to a mile which I think we will for the moment and we will see where we go from there. He has got some class.

“The St James’s Palace Stakes is not necessarily punching too high as he has got a lot of class. It is nobody’s fault but he would just like to run on something called good ground.”

Front running tactics proved to be winning ones for the second race in succession for 6/4 favourite Siskany who turned the Download The Casumo App Today Handicap into something of a procession.

Having made all last time out at Windsor on qood to firm ground, the Charlie Appleby-trained son of Dubawi dominated from the front once again to claim victory by three and a quarter lengths in the mile and a quarter contest.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: “He was impressive. He handled the ground where as looking at it the others might not have done but he has done that well. It was hard to know if he would handle the ground and it was a bit of a guess but I think Charlie felt he had to come here.

“He is a nice horse that is going the right way. He has got a good attitude which you saw in the race as he travelled away nicely in front. I don’t think he has to make it but as no one else wanted to make it William just took control of it. In terms of trip I’d say we are happy enough with that at the moment.”