Graham Clark provides a review from Sandown's evening meeting where Kevin Ryan's Captain Winters caused a turn up in the feature Heron Stakes.

Captain edges Heron thriller Kevin Ryan will consider options both at home and abroad for Captain Winters, who vindicated his decision to roll the dice at Listed level once again with a surprise success in the feature Heron Stakes at Sandown Park this evening. All eyes going into the mile prize were focused on His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen’s unbeaten John and Thady Gosden-trained colt Slipofthepen. However. it was not to be with the Lope De Vega colt upstaging the Royal runner. Racing in second throughout the 12/1 chance, who finished fourth in a handicap at Musselburgh 38 days, was sent for home past early leader, and eventual runner-up Grey’s Monument inside the final quarter of a mile in the £50,000 contest. Having been anchored at the rear of the field early on Slipofthepen looked poised to mount a serious challenge briefly inside the final two furlongs, but the writing was soon on the wall for the 4/9 favourite when called on for his maximum effort by James Doyle. With Slipofthepen out of contention in the closing strides it was left to Captain Winters and Grey’s Monument (8/1) to fight out the finish, which the former shaded by a nose under to make it third time lucky at Listed level. Ryan, speaking away from the track, said: “I’m delighted with him. Off his rating he did have a bit of work to do but we thought a lot of him last year. “He is from a family that generally improves with age. You could put a line through his run last time at Musselburgh as I just thought the track didn’t suit him. “I think he is a horse that just saves a bit for himself but if you think you have a good horse it is worth pitching them in to good races. “I don’t go into races like this to make up the numbers. If I’m wrong, then I’m wrong. “We will have a chat with Sheikh (Mohammed) Obaid (Al Maktoum) over the next few days and see what to do. “There could be options to go over to France with him, while we will also see what options there are at home. It is nice to have opportunities to make such plans.”

Despite being concerned about Captain Winter’s lack of growth from last season to this one winning rider Neil Callan praised his tenacity. Callan said: “It was my first time since I saw him last season and I thought he hadn’t grown much and that worried me a bit. “The pace was okay, then we steadied up around the bend. I would have liked to have gone a bit later but when they are going so well, especially on a track like around here you either take the initiative or you wait too long. “He was crying out for the line at the end and it was a good win in the end. He was very tenacious.” An outing in the German 2000 Guineas could beckon for runner-up Grey’s Monument according to his trainer Ralph Beckett. He said: “It was a good effort. He was a changed horse in headgear last year and it seems to work for him. “We will think about the German 2000 Guineas next as that could be a good spot for him.” As for Slipofthepen, joint trainer John Gosden admitted the ground was behind his defeat. He said: “He just found the ground a little tacky. He is a horse that loves top of the ground. “He just laboured in the ground and he didn’t have his usual zip. But you are coming from the all-weather to his first race on turf which is a big difference. “It is a good stiff track Sandown and he didn’t float off the ground. He was a little bit keen but I’m not blaming that. The ground was just a little bit tacky for him. “We will see how he is when he gets home then make plans.” Rest of the card George Boughey hopes he has found another above average individual from the production line at Hyde Park Stud after Graceful Thunder (7/2) secured her ticket to Royal Ascot with a tenacious success on her debut earlier on the card. Purchased from the same stud who produced the Newmarket handler’s 2021 QIPCO 1000 Guineas winner Cachet and last year’s Oaks runner-up Mystery Angel, the daughter of Havana Grey demonstrated a likeable attitude to get off the mark at the first attempt. Despite being drawn out wide in stall nine the Amo Racing Limited-owned filly showed plenty of speed from the stalls before holding off the late surge of Miss Show Off to take the Chasemore Farm British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes by a neck under Kevin Stott. Following the victory Boughey earmarked an immediate step up to Group Two company for Graceful Thunder for a tilt at the Queen Mary Stakes at the Royal meeting on Wednesday 21st June. Boughey, speaking away from the track, said: “She is a nice filly but we have not had her very long. She came highly recommended from John Bourke at Hyde Park Stud where Cachet and Mystery Angel came from. “She had only done two or three bits of work since she joined us but she has pleased us with what she has done. It was not a huge surprise that she won but we had not asked her any serious questions at home “Drawn where she was looked an inconvenience but she jumped well from the gate and she showed a super attitude which is something Havana Grey seems to be putting into them. “We could have gone for an easy option up north and won by four lengths but these horses need to learn if they are going to go to the Royal meeting and she will have learnt more winning like that today. “She looks to have plenty of pace and looks a five furlong filly. We will take it one step at a time but I’d say we will be looking at the Queen Mary with her and I don’t think there is any point seeing her again before that.”

