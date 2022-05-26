Tom Marquand was at his brilliant best as Quickthorn repelled all challengers in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown Park.

The jockey opted to be wide of runners down the middle of the track in the very early stages, with Thunderous and Nate The Great on the rail, before he took the outright lead in the two-mile affair aboard the 11-4 favourite. Hughie Morrison’s five-year-old – who had given Princess Zoe a real fright in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot – was strongly pressed by Hollie Doyle and Nate The Great, but refused to buckle and was a length and three-quarters to the good at the line. Rodrigo Diaz was another three-quarters of a length back in third, with Thunderous fourth.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Morrison said: “Tom said the ground was quick enough for him today. He was not enjoying it going down the hill. I think the autumn is his life. On that performance, it is worth going to the top level again, but we didn’t put him in the Gold Cup. My error – but I’m not sure it is, as there is a the likelihood of fast ground. “He loved the ground at Ascot last year when he won and I doubt we will get that ground anyhow. “The idea was to go forward and follow one, but he was out in front enjoying himself. “I wasn’t enjoying any second of that from a furlong and a half. It was a great effort by him. What a horse! “He is a lovely homebred by Lady Blyth.”

On potential plans, Morrison said: “The Cadran might be a possible. We had a go at the Royal Oak last year, but he had ulcers last year and lost his form at the end of the season. This season we have apparently got that under control and I think he is still improving. “He had most of his three-year-old career off. He got a bit jarred up as a three-year-old and his owners made a brave decision – we turned him out for six months. “We did the same to Telecaster and look what happened to him when he came back. It is so nice that people can have these homebred horses and can take them home and turn them out. “Last year went fantastically well until October and it hasn’t gone badly this year. “We were not really going to go to Nottingham when he got beaten by Trueshan. Trueshan looks the best, but we are improving and it is a good division at the moment. “We would have to supplement for the Gold Cup – it is an even bigger call – but we will enjoy this and make a plan. “Tom said that in the right conditions, he is right up there and we should have a go at the top level.” He quipped: “We still have the Stayers’ Hurdle. But he’s not slow. Actually, the Champion Hurdle. “But he won’t be going to the Gold Cup – he has had a hard enough race there.” Maria Branwell proves best in National Stakes Royal Ascot looks to be on the agenda for Maria Branwell, who took advantage of the 5lb fillies’ allowance to land the Coral National Stakes at Sandown by a neck. The David O’Meara-trained daughter of James Garfield overcame greenness to take a 15-runner Thirsk maiden on her debut 12 days previously and backed that up here. Danny Tudhope’s mount showed her inexperience in the early stages as the odds-on Crispy Cat, who had been short-headed by the smart Blackbeard in a Listed race at the Curragh last time, set a good tempo. Maria Branwell (3-1) was a little slowly into her stride in the Listed five-furlong contest, but once finding her stride two furlongs out she picked up nicely and wore down Rossa Ryan’s mount in the final 200 yards. The pair drew six and a half lengths clear of Rumstar, and Tudhope was rightly impressed.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He said: “This was only her second start and she is still learning. She was up against the boys today. “I sat on her at home a few weeks ago and she has taken a nice step forward. She gave me a nice feel going down to the start. I liked her. “She has a great attitude, good temperament and is a very likeable filly in the way she did her work in the last furlong. I’m sure she will get six furlongs. “She was a little bit outpaced and off her feet in the first few furlongs but she came good halfway and picked up great, really good, and I was always confident I was going to get there. “I’m pretty sure she will come into her own over six furlongs, but that was only her second start. She’d still be a bit green. But it was great, though.” Trainer Mick Murphy is part of the owning Bronte Collection 1 syndicate, which was set up by Steve Parkin. Murphy added: “The genesis was British Champions weekend last year and Steve said he was going to put together a syndicate with a group of friends. “There are 15 or 20 horses. We train one and David O’Meara has this one. They have already got a good horse with Kevin Ryan in Thunder Moon, who won at York. “According to Danny, Royal Ascot is in the thoughts, but we will leave it to the trainer.”