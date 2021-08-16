Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Charlie Appleby
Trainer Charlie Appleby

Sandown Park Sky Bet Sunday Series review: King Of Conquest strikes on debut

By Sporting Life
16:06 · SUN August 22, 2021

A review of the action from the Sky Bet Sunday Series as King Of Conquest made an impressive winning debut at Sandown Park.

Godolphin juvenile conquers rivals

King Of Conquest got off to the best possible start with victory in the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Newcomers' EBF Maiden Stakes.

Restricted to horses who had never run before, the Charlie Appleby-trained Lope De Vega colt took the preliminaries in his stride and sat on the shoulder of long-time leader Artaois through the early stages of the seven-furlong event.

Jockey William Buick set him alight with a furlong and a half to travel and the 6/4 favourite responded well, pulling clear in a professional manner to beat 20/1 chance Paradias and Shut Up Michael (28/1) back in third.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING