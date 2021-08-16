Sandown Park Sky Bet Sunday Series review: King Of Conquest strikes on debut

A review of the action from the Sky Bet Sunday Series as King Of Conquest made an impressive winning debut at Sandown Park.
King Of Conquest got off to the best possible start with victory in the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Newcomers' EBF Maiden Stakes.
Restricted to horses who had never run before, the Charlie Appleby-trained Lope De Vega colt took the preliminaries in his stride and sat on the shoulder of long-time leader Artaois through the early stages of the seven-furlong event.
Jockey William Buick set him alight with a furlong and a half to travel and the 6/4 favourite responded well, pulling clear in a professional manner to beat 20/1 chance Paradias and Shut Up Michael (28/1) back in third.
