Sandown Park Friday report and free video replays

A round-up of the action from Friday's card at Sandown Park where Jamie Snowden saddled the winner of a race close to his heart.

Grand day for Farceur, Kellard and Snowdon Persistence in the saddle finally paid off for Major Will Kellard who let his emotions run wild after describing the first victory of his career as ‘some feeling’ when steering Farceur Du Large to glory in the Grand Miliary Gold Cup at Sandown Park. Shades of Mickael Barzalona passing the post in first aboard the Andre Fabre-trained Pour Moi in the 2011 Epsom Derby were played out by the 32-year-old in front of friends and family upon on crossing the line in first place aboard the Jamie Snowden-trained Turgeon gelding in the three mile contest. In a race that was not short of drama following the falls of Up Helly Aa King at the sixth fence, and the departures of last year’s winner Broken Halo, I See You Well and Nestor Park at the 16th fence, the 11/1 chance pressed on into a lead he would hold on to all the way to line after the third last. Although still travelling well turning in Farceur Du Large, who is owned by the RC Syndicate, which us run by former Royal King’s Hussars corporal Jordan Wiley MBE, appeared to have stern challenge on his hands in the shape of 85-40 favourite Rose Of Arcadia on jumping two out. However, the Joe Tizzard-trained market leader had no answer Farceur Du Large after the pair cleared the last with Kellard, who is currently serving in the Royal Lancers, driving his mount out to score by four and a quarter lengths to prompt the exuberant celebrations.



Kellard said: “That is my first winner full stop. I’ve been riding since about 2015. I’ve finished second in this, and I’ve come third in it. I’ve come second in point-to-points. I’ve hit the cross bar that many times so it has been a long time coming. It is some feeling. “I would have been happy to keep on riding around here and never ride a winner, but to win the Grand Military Gold Cup is something else. He didn’t feel like a tired horse underneath me, and as a result I kept on asking, and he kept on giving. He came a bit close into the last, but I let him pop it. He is a really clever horse. “For such a big horse he is very nimble and even when he was just getting in and brushing over them he wasn’t losing any speed. It was a brilliant spin. It has been that many years waiting I couldn’t help myself (with the big celebrations). I’ve got lots of family and friends here watching including my wife Emma and six-month-old daughter Penelope. “I’m still serving so it is a challenge to fit it all in, but to just ride a couple of times around here each year means it is all worth it.” Kellard, who has worked on United Nations Peacekeeping tours in the past, hopes he can follow triumphant trainer, and former Royal King’s Hussars captain Snowden into the world of racing when the time comes to look for a new career. He added: “Jamie is a cavalry officer of old and Jordan (Wiley, who runs the RC Syndicate) served together with Jamie and they came up with the dream to have racehorses together. Jordan has done a fantastic job of finding this horse with the idea he was trained for this race. It means a hell of a lot." However, Kellard hopes he can enjoy further success in the saddle by returning to the track next month aboard Farceur Du Large for a tilt at the Castel Royal Artillery Gold Cup. He added: “I hope we come back here in a few weeks for the Royal Artillery Gold Cup. I don’t think he had to harder race out there, but we will see how he comes out of it. I think we have got to try and keep it going and go for the double. “It is great seeing the career Jamie is having since coming out of the army and it shows there is life after the army for all of us. I worked as a pupil assistant to Richard Lee before joining the army and I would love to have a career in racing after the army and to be part of it is just brilliant.” As for Lambourn handler Snowden he will always be thankful to the Grand Military Gold Cup, which he won four times as a rider, for helping to get his career off the ground. And although he has won bigger, and more valuable, prizes in the sport, he admits this success was a very special one on a personal level. Snowden said: “It was a very good race to me as a jockey during my short service time in the army. To come back and win it as a trainer is great as it is where it all started off. If it wasn’t for these kinds of days I wouldn’t be where I am today. I remember a day at Sandhurst when I was on officer training and there was a knock on the door of the guards room I was in. I was ushered up to the commandant’s office thinking I was in trouble. “It turned out that the jockey that was supposed to be riding the Royal Irish Hussars horse the following day was stuck in a mortar attack in Northern Ireland and I got the call up. “The following day instead of going into the gas chamber (for a training exercise) I went into the commandant’s car to Sandown to ride the winner of the Grand Military Gold Cup. I then ended up at the Royal Lodge (Windsor) having a drink with The Queen and Queen Mother. “Throughout my whole army career I ended up riding horses from that one day, and it has catapulted me into the position that I am in today. It is not the most prestigious of races we have been lucky enough to win, but in my heart it is a very special race.”

Girl leaves Major grinning Major Charlie O’Shea was rewarded for answering a call from joint-trainer Johnson White with another winner at Sandown Park after Georgi Girl opened her account for the campaign in the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Having claimed the feature race on the card, the Grand Military Gold Cup aboard Rolling Dylan two years ago O’Shea, who is now attached to the 100 Regiment Royal Artillery, was back among the winners at the Esher course thanks to the five-year-old mare. Forging on at the second last in the two mile contest the 7/2 favourite, who White trains in partnership with Philip Hobbs, continued to pull clear before scoring by 19 lengths. O’Shea, who previously served with 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery, said: “They said to me coming in that she was in good order and the stable is in absolute top form. The hard work was done before me. I had loads of horse turning in. “Johnson gave me a call a few weeks ago and said why haven’t you been to ride out as we have got a couple of nice horses for you and I said I will be in and this was the payback. “She dealt with the ground beautifully, and I was absolutely delighted. The plan was she was supposed to be at Taunton a week ago, but that was abandoned so Michael’s (Nolan) loss was my gain. He was great on the phone this morning and he gave me the full low down. “When a yard like that does all the hard work for me I just turn up, steer her around and come in grinning.”

Moore doubles up Gary Moore teamed up to celebrate his first winner together with charismatic amateur rider, and owner, David Maxwell after Ballybentragh made his debut under Rules a successful one in the Cardinal Wolsey “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown Park on Friday. One of three runners in the race for the Lower Beeding handler the gelded son of Fame And Glory made the best of his way home in testing conditions to floor 30/100 favourite Southoftheborder by two and quarter lengths to spring a surprise in the two mile contest. However, while Moore will take the plaudits for the success he was quick to praise the pre-training work put in by now retired Grade One winning rider Noel Fehily following the seven year-old’s arrival from Ireland. Moore said: “He has always worked like a nice horse, and he loves his jumping. I’ve not had him that long to be honest with you. A lot of the credit must go to Noel Fehily who has pre-trained him with David Crosse. David needs some of the credit as well for suggesting we should get him over and get on with him. I’d like to think he can improve a bit for today. “He is a lovely big horse, and he should be jumping a fence. He will go chasing next season. He didn’t jump the second last well, but fair play to the horse as he has got the guts and determination, and he wanted to win. It is my first horse with David. He is a lovely man that understands the game. It is a pleasure to train for him.” Following the race Moore hinted that he could give last year’s Irish Derby fourth Peking Opera his first jumps start at the track a week on Saturday providing the ground is suitable after deciding not to declare the son of Galileo at Fontwell on Sunday. Moore added: “I was thinking of coming back here on Saturday with Peking Opera. It is testing out there, but if the ground was better than it is now I might come here with him.”

There was further success for Moore on the card after Kotmask, who fell on his previous visit to the track, got his career back on course over fences in a dramatic renewal of the Long Water Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. The field of six was soon reduced to five following the early departure of Sir Psycho, however the Harry Derham-trained eight-year-old was far from done for after forcing several riders to take evasive action as they swerved around the omitted Pond Fence before lining up for the final two fences. With all but Keep Running holding some kind of chance it was the Masked Marvel gelding who seized the initiative when jumping on at the last before going on to defeat the hat-trick seeking Mount Tempest by eight lengths. Moore said: “At Kempton the other week he was a bit unlucky there as he got jammed into a bad situation then he had a fall here the time before when he couldn’t get his landing gear out quick enough. I think he had a little bit of luck in running. He is not the fastest horse in the world, and the soft ground helped him. It was a competitive race, but I just thought he had a chance because he was better handicapped than the rest of them. “We will keep tipping away. You would like to think there is a nice prize in him as in the two mile division there quite a few nice prizes around.” Following the race Moore confirmed that Le Patron remains on course to try and secure his second Grade One victory of the campaign when stepping back up to two and a half miles in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase on Saturday, February 3rd. The six-year-old, who is unbeaten in three starts over fences, has not been sighted since tasting Grade One glory dropped back to two miles in last month’s Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at the Esher track. Moore added: “He has done nothing wrong at home at the moment. He has worked well and hopefully he is pretty healthy so we are looking forward to coming here, especially if there is any more rain as it can be soft enough for him. “I’d like to think this trip s better for him, and in my opinion it is. He hasn’t done anything wrong as all he has done is improve. The plan was to come to this race, and that is why he hasn’t run since. I’ve bypassed a couple of opportunities that I perhaps shouldn’t have to come here fresh.”