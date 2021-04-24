Sandown jumps finale latest: Frodon sees off Fisher

Frodon too fierce for Fisher

FRODON justified odds-on favouritism after battling his way to victory in the bet365 Oaksey Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

Sent off 4/5 favourite for the Grade 2 prize, Bryony Frost settled the nine-year-old into his customary front-running role but Mister Fisher was breathing down his neck going the better at the last.

Nicky Henderson's horse touched down narrowly in front after the final fence but Frodon knuckled down well to get back up and win by a neck.

Nicholls said: “It was a real challenge getting him ready for today because he took a hell of a lot out of himself at Cheltenham and had a hard race in the Gold Cup.

“But he’s tough and he’s class. He jumped well and even though he looked a little bit flat out, he stayed on up the hill to get back on the line.

“He will have a lovely holiday now and we’ll train him for the King George, as there’s no point training him for the Gold Cup because he doesn’t get the trip.

“I will, all being well, give him one run in the autumn before Kempton and then have a look at a race at the Dublin Festival because I think Leopardstown would suit him.”

Frost said: “What he’s done for me is incredible.

“We went a right good gallop the whole way – I wondered if he’d enjoy letting himself on this ground, but Sandown have done a great job in making it safe.

“What a battle – Mister Fisher was all over us, but this lad won’t go down without a fight.

“He’s everything you want, you dream of horses like him.”

Frodon was left unchanged at 16/1 for the King George by Betfair.

14:30 Sandown | Full Result and free video replay

1st 1 Frodon (FR) 4/5f

Winning Trainer: P F Nicholls | Winning Jockey: Bryony Frost