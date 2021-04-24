Sandown jumps finale latest: Frodon sees off Fisher

Get the latest news from Sandown's jumps finale card as Frodon battled on tenaciously to beat Mister Fisher in the bet365 Oaksey Chase.
FRODON justified odds-on favouritism after battling his way to victory in the bet365 Oaksey Chase at Sandown on Saturday.
Sent off 4/5 favourite for the Grade 2 prize, Bryony Frost settled the nine-year-old into his customary front-running role but Mister Fisher was breathing down his neck going the better at the last.
Nicky Henderson's horse touched down narrowly in front after the final fence but Frodon knuckled down well to get back up and win by a neck.
Nicholls said: “It was a real challenge getting him ready for today because he took a hell of a lot out of himself at Cheltenham and had a hard race in the Gold Cup.
“But he’s tough and he’s class. He jumped well and even though he looked a little bit flat out, he stayed on up the hill to get back on the line.
“He will have a lovely holiday now and we’ll train him for the King George, as there’s no point training him for the Gold Cup because he doesn’t get the trip.
“I will, all being well, give him one run in the autumn before Kempton and then have a look at a race at the Dublin Festival because I think Leopardstown would suit him.”
Frost said: “What he’s done for me is incredible.
“We went a right good gallop the whole way – I wondered if he’d enjoy letting himself on this ground, but Sandown have done a great job in making it safe.
“What a battle – Mister Fisher was all over us, but this lad won’t go down without a fight.
“He’s everything you want, you dream of horses like him.”
Frodon was left unchanged at 16/1 for the King George by Betfair.
14:30 Sandown
1st 1 Frodon (FR) 4/5f
Winning Trainer: P F Nicholls | Winning Jockey: Bryony Frost
Oliver Greenall insisted his smart four year old HERBIERS had stuck to the plan as he landed the two mile bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park.
Jockey Paddy Brennan timed his run superbly on the four year old, taking the lead at the last hurdle before going on score at odds of 15/2 by an impressive three lengths.
Today’s race was the culmination of a series of qualifiers, with horses eligible for today’s final if they had finished in the first four of a qualifier. Herbiers qualified when third at Newbury in March before going on to success at Ascot in a handicap hurdle later the same month.
Winning trainer Greenall said: “That was always the plan today. He won a bumper in France before he was purchased by my father (Lord Daresbury).
“Paddy won on him at Ascot and he’s given him a great ride today. He was worried he’d got there a little too soon last time so he dropped him in. He’s only a four year old so he’s got him jumping and he’s said again today he got there too soon.
“Paddy said it was almost too quick today, he was a bit worried about that so I don’t think he needs this ground at all, it’s just how it has worked out really.
“It’s what we needed. We’ve been having loads of winners - that’s 37 now this season and we’ve been progressing every year, but to have a nice horse like this is great. We’ve got three or four new ones yesterday and we’re really pleased.”
Jockey Brennan added: “He’s a lovely horse and he’s got a wonderful attitude. For a four year old it was a good performance, he had to knuckle down there early and I’m really happy. He’s still a baby and he’s got talent, so it’s all about the future with him. We won at Ascot and we’ve won today and it is brilliant placing and he’s a real joy to ride.
“To be honest you wouldn’t want to be getting there too soon with him as he’s just a baby. I had Tom Cannon (Onto Victory) and Jamie Moore (Royaume Uni) in front of me everywhere I wanted them. I knew I wanted to play him late but he’s talented and he gets there a little easier than you’d expect him to.”
Referring to the Sandown Park groundstaff and the track, Brennan added: “They’ve done a wonderful job. It’s probably as quick as he’d want it and it’s good and maybe a bit slower in places.
“It’s been a massive season for me. Fergal O’Brien and all his team have been wonderful. It’s been a great season just getting those winners but we’ve been hit with a massive blow at the end with Lorna Brooke. I can’t stress enough how upsetting it is and we will remember her and her family forever in this racing game.”
13:55 Sandown
1st 12 Herbiers (FR) 15/2
2nd 1 Flic Ou Voyou (FR) 22/1
3rd 5 On To Victory 7/2 f
4th 14 Royaume Uni (IRE) 11/2
5th 7 Celestial Force (IRE) 11/1
Sky Bet paid 5 places on this race
Winning Trainer: O Greenall | Winning Jockey: P J Brennan