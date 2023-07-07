Sandown Friday review: Reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Sandown on Friday, day one of the Coral Summer Festival.

Irish Leger long-term goal for Yibir Charlie Appleby was delighted to see 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Yibir get his head back in front and move a step closer to a return to Group One company later in the season following a clear-cut success in the Coral Marathon. Without a win to his name since securing Group Two honours in last year’s Princess Of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket, the gelded son of Dubawi made the most of a significant drop in grade in the Listed prize to gain a first victory over two miles. Having been settled in the rear pair for much of the race by champion jockey William Buick, it was only around the home turn that Yibir, who was sent off the 1/3 favourite to open his account at the third attempt this season, began to make his move. Despite being urged along some way out Yibir, who finished sixth in last month’s Group One Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, weaved his way through rivals before joining eventual runner-up Aaddeey inside the final quarter of a mile. Once taking command of affairs Yibir quickly put the race to bed before crossing the line three and a half lengths clear of Aaddeey with the returning Ocean Wind a further short-head adrift in third on his first start in 771 days. Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I’m delighted to see Yibir get his head back in front there. It was a good ride by William. It was always our plan to hold him up and use that turn of foot we have seen in the past. “Talking to William afterwards, he said that was his maximum trip. The likelihood is we will look towards an Irish St Leger trial and then on to the Irish St Leger.”

An outing back at Group One level looks set to be next up for Ocean Wind with connections earmarking the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on August 2 as the aim. Harry Teal, assistant trainer to his father Roger, said: "We are very happy with that run. It was a brilliant run. It shows he still retains a lot of ability. "Yibir is still a very good horse, even though his latest form hadn’t been that brilliant, but he clearly showed he has got that in the locker. To be that close in behind staying on trying to challenge for second shows he still has plenty of talent. "Hopefully he will go to the Goodwood Cup now. He has had two years off the track so we will see how he is in the morning. Nothing is set in stone yet."

Kylian roars to victory

Kylian stepped up again on Friday

Group race options look set to be explored by connections of Kylian who secured the biggest success of his career when taking apart his rivals in the manner of an exciting prospect in the Dragon Stakes. The Karl Burke-trained son of Invincible Spirit might have fluffed his lines on his first two starts but there was no stopping the Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum-owned colt after he added to his Newcastle win on his first venture at Listed level.

Anchored off the pace during the early stages of the five-furlong dash the 9/4 chance found an impressive change of gear when pulled out to come around his rivals by Ryan Moore before shooting clear to score by six lengths. Following the race, which was second success in in it for Leyburn handler Burke who also won it back in 2017 with Havana Grey, connections hinted that a tilt at the Group Three Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood on August 2nd could now be on the agenda for Kylian. Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager to the winning owner, said: “He has been quite a slow learner, but he is now learning what it is all about. Ryan said he had a look around when he was in front, but he didn’t look around too much. “I think he is a good horse. Karl always thought he was a good horse, and he was surprised when he got beat at York first time out, but he is probably just a slow learner and he is learning through his racing. Hopefully he will go on to better things. “Ryan thinks he could possibly get six furlongs and that is another avenue. Karl certainly has a good team of two-year-olds and that is why he was surprised he didn’t win first time at York as he had been working with all those other good ones. “The Molecomb could possibly be next. We will sit down and talk to the owner and Karl and see. He should come out of it quite well as I don’t think it was too hard an exertion.”

Dream success Trainer James Evans orchestrated the perfect tune out of sprinter Dream Composer, who bounced back from his defeat at Royal Ascot when swooping late to register a third win of the year in the opening Cavani Menswear Sartorial Sprint Handicap. After finishing down the field in the Wokingham Stakes at the Royal meeting last month the seemingly progressive five-year-old returned to winning ways when powering past Korker in the closing stages of the five-furlong dash to defeat Korker by a head. Evans said of the 3/1 winner: “I think the ground was a bit too lively at Royal Ascot. He has been travelling much better in his races so the five seems to suit well now. The drop back to five with that stiff uphill finish we hoped might galvanise him back into action. “He did take a bit of time getting into it today, and we wouldn’t rule out going back up to six furlongs, because if anything he looked to get a shade outpaced on this fast track, but thankfully that stiff furlong help him run them down. “It didn’t look like he was going to get there but when you looked at the winning post from where he was a furlong out you thought we aren’t out of it yet and he did just manage to get there but he is progressing really well.” A return to Goodwood, where the Dream Ahead gelding has secured two of his previous victories, is now likely to be on the agenda according to the Kinnersley handler. Evans added: “There is plenty for him. There is the five-furlong handicap on the first day of Glorious Goodwood which is a 0-105 and that was a thought, and obviously the Stewards’ Cup would come into as well. “He likes Goodwood so that is a possible, but we won’t have any fancy ideas for a bit. If we can pick up lovely races like this, we will be happy.” Rest of the action... Ryan Moore celebrated what he described as a "bit of a surprise" aboard Starlore after the Sir Michael Stoute-trained debutant hit the ground running in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes.

